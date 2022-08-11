Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer outside
Burlington firefighters say they've been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer. Vermont State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Ludlow. Vermont State Police are busy investigating the second officer-involved shooting in just a few days. Bennington Battle Day celebrates the United States Revolutionary war victory and local...
WCAX
Vermont GOP will not support Liam Madden for US House
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Republican Party will not commit any resources to the winner of the U.S. House primary. Liam Madden is a solar developer and an anti-war advocate who beat Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio for the GOP nomination. Some Republicans are frustrated with Madden accepting the...
WCAX
Police remind drivers not to pass school buses with red lights on
Vermont has the nation’s first statewide program to provide hundreds of dollars in incentives for buying e-bikes. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday. Residents along a Lake Champlain bay ask...
WCVB
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Schumer: Spotted lanternfly infestation puts New York crops at risk
The Colchester Historical Society is celebrating this month. August marks 15 years since the old Log Schoolhouse in Colchester opened to the public as a museum and visitor center. UVM men's basketball finishes perfect in preseason trip up North. Vermont Tap House temporarily closes amid staffing shortages. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Funk on the Water gives people a chance to catch the variety of Vermont beers
The Vermont Republican Party will not commit any resources to the winner of the U.S. House primary. Vt. Board of Education cites ‘overwhemling risk’ in Ripton creating own school. The Vermont Board of Education says the town of Ripton is not ready to take on full responsibility in...
WCAX
Vermont marks Bennington Battle Day
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This is Bennington Battle Day. It’s a Vermont state holiday, which means state government offices are closed. Despite its name, the Revolutionary War battle didn’t actually happen in Bennington. The 1777 Battle of Bennington was fought just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WCAX
Items stolen from multiple cars in Rockingham
A Williston restaurant is temporarily closing its doors amid an ongoing staffing shortage. New York state leaders say the Empire State is now infested with the spotted lanternfly and immediate action is needed. Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home. Updated: 5 hours ago. Elle Purrier St....
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Vermont artwork floating to Burning Man
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont artists are floating their way to Burning Man on a cloud. The pop-up arts gathering takes place each year in Nevada. People bring their work and gifts to a crowd of 70,000 people. Eight-hundred art cars, like the 40-foot bus named Fluffy,...
WCAX
Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes
There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it heads to president. Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Monday.
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire Girl Missing Since 2019 Now Believed Dead
Harmony Montgomery(Photos: New Hampshire Police) According to a statement from Attorney General John Formella, Harmony Montgomery was most likely killed in 2019. “All of the efforts have led us to conclude that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester in early December of 2019.” – AG John Formella.
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
Comments / 1