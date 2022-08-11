Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Teacher shortage: What some SoCal districts are facing as new school year starts
Experts say low pay, increasing cost of living, retirement and the pandemic are all reasons for the shortage of teachers across the country. As a result, some districts have had to hire underprepared or under-qualified teachers to fill the need.
fullertonobserver.com
Senior Residents Face 30% Rent Increase
Ventana, a 95-unit low-income seniors’ community located at 345 Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton may no longer be affordable to many current residents. Richman Property Services, which manages the complex for the Richman Group developers of the property, sent notice to tenants of a 30% rent increase beginning November. At the same time utility costs paid separately by the tenants are also going up.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding
Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped by more than 110,000, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. Reasons include declining birth rates, migration, as well as shifts to private and home education.
Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'
LOS ANGELES -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedowneypatriot.com
Columbus High School to have armed officer on campus
DOWNEY – Columbus High School will have an armed police officer on campus this coming school year after the City Council approved an agreement with the Downey Unified School District on Tuesday. The City Council previously agreed to place police officers at Downey High School and Warren High School...
Asbarez News
Chamlian School Mourns Passing of Vahan Chamlian
The entire Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian School Board, Administration, Faculty, Students, Parents and Alumni mourn the passing of Mr. Vahan Chamlian, the founding benefactor and namesake of our beloved Chamlian Armenian School. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mrs. Anoush Chamlian, their two children, grandchildren, and the extended Armenian community for the loss of a great man, whose legacy will continue to live on through the echoes of children on our campus for many years to come.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey Unified announces four new principals
DOWNEY – With the new school year beginning next week, Downey Unified would like to share the appointment of two new elementary school principals as well as the lateral transition of two current principals. As of July 1, former Price Elementary School principal, Mary Edge-Guerra [Weyers], has transitioned into...
orangecountytribune.com
School security will be mulled
A closed session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will likely cover every modern parents’ worst nightmare: a school shooting. At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday the board will meet with top GGUSD leadership, school resource officers and public safety officials – police, sheriff and fire – from the cities of Garden Grove, Fountain Valley, Santa Ana and Westminster. Stanton is served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which will also be represented.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
kpcc.org
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More
EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Progressive Rail Roading
Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles DA Gascon loses high-profile police prosecution before trial
One of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's hand-picked prosecutors obtained the rare feat of losing a high-profile police abuse case at a preliminary hearing before a trial even started. The case was against two sheriff’s deputies who chased a fleeing suspect in their car and hit the man with...
kclu.org
Former executive with auto racing parts company in Ventura County headed to prison for embezzlement
A former executive with an auto racing parts company has received a long prison sentence, after being convicted of embezzling more than $3 million. Simi Valley-based Enderle Fuel Injection makes high performance engine parts. Prosecutors say Bill Lee Jones worked for the company, eventually managing the company’s finances. They say starting in 2014, Jones started to write unauthorized company checks to himself.
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
Headlines: Getty Museum To Return Illegally Obtained Statues; Whistleblower Suing Sheriff Villanueva
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A dangerous leak of the highly flammable chemical styrene from a rail car has prompted evacuation orders in Perris...
2urbangirls.com
Compton councilman facing domestic violence allegations
COMPTON – A newly elected Compton councilman is facing domestic violence allegations from his sister. Compton Councilman Andre Spicer is alleged to have gotten into a fight with his sister on a personal matter. Screenshots of a conversation between Spicer and his niece have circulated around social media where...
Comments / 0