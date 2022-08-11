Read full article on original website
Related
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Mel Tucker preaches “standard over feelings”
After beginning practices on Aug. 4, the Michigan State football team kicked off its second full week of 2022 fall camp on Monday. Head coach Mel Tucker and a couple of players spoke to the media following the morning practice session. The Spartans also had the team’s first preseason scrimmage this past Saturday.
theonlycolors.com
2022 College Football Math-Based Preview: Big Ten
The month of August is an exciting time for college football fans. Training camp is now underway and the kick-off of the first weekend of games is just a few short days away. In preparation for the upcoming action, I have completed a set of mathematically-driven simulations of the 2022 season, based on a consensus of the preseason rankings (of all 131 FBS teams) as the primary input. In the previous installment of this series, I reviewed the overall methodology and took a detailed look at Michigan State’s schedule and season prospects. Today, the series continues with a deeper dive into the entire Big Ten Conference.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State opens at No. 15 in preseason AP Poll
The Michigan State Spartans officially enter the season ranked in both the the preseason Associated Press Poll and the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released on Monday with the Spartans checking in at No. 15, while the Coaches Poll was released last week and ranked MSU one spot higher at No. 14.
theonlycolors.com
Why Michigan State being elite is good for college football
There is a constant narrative that has been floating around in college football over the past few years. That narrative sounds something like this: “There are only a certain number of elite teams, and nobody else can be elite.”. While the first part of that statement is accurate, the...
Comments / 0