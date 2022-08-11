ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

2022 College Football Math-Based Preview: Big Ten

The month of August is an exciting time for college football fans. Training camp is now underway and the kick-off of the first weekend of games is just a few short days away. In preparation for the upcoming action, I have completed a set of mathematically-driven simulations of the 2022 season, based on a consensus of the preseason rankings (of all 131 FBS teams) as the primary input. In the previous installment of this series, I reviewed the overall methodology and took a detailed look at Michigan State’s schedule and season prospects. Today, the series continues with a deeper dive into the entire Big Ten Conference.
