Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
Marshawn Lynch Arrest Video Shows Cops Forcibly Removed Him From Car, 'No More Games'
2:08 PM PT -- More police video from the arrest shows Lynch did tell an officer at the scene that he stole the car, though he chuckled while he said it. Lynch also did appear to be nodding in and out of sleep while he was being asked questions. Marshawn...
TMZ.com
New Video Shows Aqib Talib Near Gunman During Fatal Youth Football Shooting
Former NFL star Aqib Talib was just feet from the gunman -- allegedly his older brother, Yaqub Talib -- when a fight at a youth football game turned into a fatal shooting over the weekend, new video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. We've chosen not to publish the actual shooting,...
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Houston Police admit to wrong charge for Texans RB Darius Anderson | Burglary of Habitation not Intent to Rape
The Houston Police Department made a mistake, and it could be a big one, because yesterday, Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was charged with burglary with intent to rape, days before training camp, but that was not the charge. According to TMZ Sports, the Houston Police Department says there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Appears To Get A Response From Chris Brown
Chris Brown appears to have responded to reports that the suspected Dallas airport shooter, Portia Odufuwa, claimed that she was married to him. The Breezy artist shared a brief message on his Instagram page this morning addressing mental health, which many perceived to be addressed towards Odufuwa. "Aye man, I...
TMZ.com
Marshawn Lynch Reeked Of Booze, Said He Stole Car During DUI Arrest, Cops Say
Cops say Marshawn Lynch appeared to be completely wasted during his DUI arrest earlier this week -- falling in and out of sleep during questioning and reeking of booze -- while telling officers he had stolen the car he was in. The allegations are all spelled out in new police...
Terrell Owens captures video of heated argument with woman involving police
Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video. Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”
NFL・
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
Mississippi trooper in the city of McComb was seen being violent with already-handcuffed Black man Eugene Lewis
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
NFL・
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
NFL star AJ Dillon grabbed by police officer at Man City game
Green Bay police have said that they are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed Packers running back AJ Dillon being shoved by one of their officers. This clip shows the NFL star greeting fans in the end zone at Lambeau Field before a police officer yanks the back of his shirt and shoves him.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013.
NBC Sports
Yaqub Talib turns himself in to police after fatal shooting
Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, turned himself in to Lancaster, Texas police on Monday. Talib was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of youth football coach Mike Hickmon on Saturday. Talib’s attorney released a statement to KDFW after Talib surrendered to authorities. “My...
Manhunt For Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Underway After Man Killed At Little League Game
The Lancaster Police Department made an official announcement the following day, stating that they were looking for an individual named Yaqub Talib, in connection to the shooting death of little league football coach Mike Hickmon.
Brother of ex-NFL CB Aqib Talib wanted for murder after alleged altercation at youth football game
Police in Lancaster Texas, said a disagreement turned into a physical altercation and that one of the persons involved fired a gun and shot a man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Says He Never Got His Car Or Cash Back From Arrest In Florida
Last month, rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida. During their search, cops found dozens of oxycodone pills along with nearly $75,000 in cash. Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. While he...
Comments / 12