Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Yardbarker
Braves receive a boatload of positive injury news ahead of Mets series
Who knows how this upcoming series with the Mets will go, but no matter the result, the Braves will at least be a much healthier team this week than they were last week. First and foremost, Mike Soroka is set to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday in High-A Rome.
Yardbarker
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
Yardbarker
Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mets' Pete Alonso on critics of RBI stat: 'They don't necessarily understand baseball'
The RBI statistic has been devalued in recent years, but one player still finds it important. Pete Alonso was asked after his New York Mets’ 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday whether he sees a lot of value in RBI. The question came after a game where Alonso knocked in the only run of the game. He hit an opposite field fly ball that dropped in for a single.
Yardbarker
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA・
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
MLB insider expects Red Sox to make Rafael Devers 'an offer he can't refuse'
The 2022 Boston Red Sox are on life support, as they enter Monday at 57-59, 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot and with four teams to leapfrog just to snag a postseason berth via the expanded format. Things could've been worse though, if not for the heroics of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Yardbarker
Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy
Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
Yardbarker
Three ninth-inning hits allow Yanks to edge Red Sox
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer and laid down a bunt single that scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as the visiting New York Yankees edged the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa's bunt scored Andrew Benintendi, who doubled with one out against John Schreiber (3-2) and...
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field
We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Nebraska freshman WR Decoldest Crawford drops legendary A/C commercial
Decoldest Crawford may never catch a touchdown for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the freshman wide receiver is already winning the game. That's the huge benefit of the NIL for college players. They get to cash in on their stature as well-known football players in the community. In regards to Crawford, time will only tell if he'll end up becoming a star for the Huskers. For what it's worth, he was considered just a 3-star recruit by 247sports.
Yardbarker
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Yardbarker
Mets attempt to shake off blowout loss to Braves in opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker warned fans not to take too much away from the Braves' dominant win over the New York Mets on Monday. "It's just one game," Snitker said. "I hope it's a good series." The second-place Braves routed the first-place Mets 13-1, their seventh consecutive win, as they...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."
The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Yardbarker
Rays Notebook: Tempers Flare After Fairbanks Strikeout
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Fairbanks is the first to admit that he plays the game of baseball with a lot of passion and emotion. Ol' Crazy Eyes can boil over sometimes, too. That happened on Saturday after a misunderstanding between Fairbanks, Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos and home...
Yardbarker
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson
Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Legends Are Having A Ton Of Fun In 2022
Both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols are in their final seasons. Both have officially announced that 2022 will be their last year in the big leagues. But the two St. Louis Cardinals legends are making sure to soak up every last bit. Yesterday, Pujols played the hero for St. Louis,...
Comments / 0