Last season’s first ever ‘Field of Dreams’ game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa produced one of the best moments of the MLB season when White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees. This year’s matchup was always going to be a let down simply based on the matchup: no one is getting excited for Cubs vs. Reds, two of the baseball’s worst teams, regardless of how cool the setting is.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO