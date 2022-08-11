ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Rochester woman out more than $300K in fraud case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 65-year-old woman wired more than $300,000 of life savings in an online fraud case. Police said on July 10 that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft. A US Marshal's office spoof called her and said the savings account was breached and her money was at risk.
Housing Assistance discussed at City Council session

The Rochester City Council got an update on the need for housing and unsheltered assistance at tonight's study session meeting. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb kept tabs on the meeting and the solutions that were discussed. Olmsted County, the City of Rochester and local organizations team up to address high...
$200K in damage after rural farm shed goes up in flames

BYRON, Minn. - A shed housing smaller tractors, mowers and snowmobiles was destroyed Monday in a fire. The sheriff's office said it happened in the 1200 block of Frontier Rd. SE. at 3:30 p.m. Smoke was visible coming from the building and damage estimate is $200,000. The cause of the...
Michael's Restaurant demo causing traffic downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're planning on heading to downtown Rochester prepare to give yourself some extra time. The demolition of the Michael's Restaurant could cause some traffic delays. The sidewalk off of Broadway Avenue North is closed because of the demolition. The project is also overlapping with another project the...
Rochester Area Builders hosts Builders, Bags & Brews fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Overcast skies and a little drizzle didn't stop one Rochester construction company from having it's Builders, Bags & Brews fundraiser. For the second year, Rochester Area Builders raised money for the Jeremiah Program. According to Rochester Area Builders Executive Director John Eischen the fundraiser started last year. The...
We Choose Us hosts democracy summit

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's been exactly a week since "We Choose Us", a movement for multiracial democracy in Minnesota came to Rochester to launch its campaign. On Sunday it returned to The Med City for a democracy summit. The discussion was focused on smaller conversations consisting of what's planned for the...
Listos Preschool & Childcare hosts Butterfly Festival at Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A local preschool and childcare center turned Peace Plaza into a butterfly exhibit. It's part of an effort to teach families more about the insects and their connection to Minnesota and Mexico. On Saturday afternoon a number of families spent their day learning more about the insect at...
Rochester Downtown Alliance offering new mural grant program for downtown businesses and properties

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new mural grant program is giving downtown businesses the opportunity up to $5,000 in matching funds and raise the energy of downtown Rochester. It comes from the Mural Grant Program and utilizes funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. This provides emergency grants, lending and investments to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
Albert Lea's Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years this weekend

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Saturday the city of Albert Lea's oldest and largest park nestled around Fountain Lake, Edgewater Park is celebrating 100 years. From picnic grounds to a regional attraction, this year Albert Lea combined events traditionally held throughout the course of the summer, into one weekend. A bike...
Austin church packs food for Ukraine

AUSTIN, Minn.- As the war in Ukraine continues, congregants at an Austin church are stepping up to make sure Ukrainians aren't starving. People at Westminister Presbyterian Church were hard at work on Sunday. Between 40-50 people put on their gloves and hair nets to pack meals for Ukrainian people. "We've...
Fiber internet project getting started in Harmony

HARMONY, Minn. - $2.5 million will be spent to extend fiber internet coverage to residents of Harmony. That announcement was made Monday by Harmony Telephone during a short ceremony at Selvig Park. “We are actively involved in the community. The city is more densely populated than the areas where we’ve...
