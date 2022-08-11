Read full article on original website
KIMT
Police: Rochester woman out more than $300K in fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 65-year-old woman wired more than $300,000 of life savings in an online fraud case. Police said on July 10 that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft. A US Marshal's office spoof called her and said the savings account was breached and her money was at risk.
KIMT
Man, 44, suffers accidental gunshot wound after shooting in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 44-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an accidental shooting at a gun range. The sheriff's office said it happened Sunday afternoon at the Southeast Sportsman Club. The man shot off the tip of his finger during a shooting with a .22 rifle. He...
KIMT
Olmsted County, the City of Rochester and local organizations team up to address high evictions and homelessness
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council received an update on homelessness, evictions and housing assistance from a county and city coalition known as the Shelter Work Group. The group includes the city, Olmsted County and several local organizations that help homeless residents, families facing eviction and people in need of housing.
KIMT
Housing Assistance discussed at City Council session
The Rochester City Council got an update on the need for housing and unsheltered assistance at tonight's study session meeting. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb kept tabs on the meeting and the solutions that were discussed. Olmsted County, the City of Rochester and local organizations team up to address high...
KIMT
1 dead, another in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office said Kurtis Zomok, 33, of Kellogg, died in the crash and Cassandra Carter, 37, of Millville, suffered burns and was taken to St. Paul.
KIMT
$200K in damage after rural farm shed goes up in flames
BYRON, Minn. - A shed housing smaller tractors, mowers and snowmobiles was destroyed Monday in a fire. The sheriff's office said it happened in the 1200 block of Frontier Rd. SE. at 3:30 p.m. Smoke was visible coming from the building and damage estimate is $200,000. The cause of the...
KIMT
Olmsted County records highest voter turnout for a primary in 16 years
OLMSTED COUNTY-New data from Olmsted County shows the highest number of recorded votes during an election primary in nearly 16 years. Olmsted County has around 102,000 registered voters, with more than 34,000 voting in the 2022 primary, which is around 34% of registered voters. That number is around 10,000 votes...
KIMT
Michael's Restaurant demo causing traffic downtown
ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're planning on heading to downtown Rochester prepare to give yourself some extra time. The demolition of the Michael's Restaurant could cause some traffic delays. The sidewalk off of Broadway Avenue North is closed because of the demolition. The project is also overlapping with another project the...
KIMT
Rochester Area Builders hosts Builders, Bags & Brews fundraiser
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Overcast skies and a little drizzle didn't stop one Rochester construction company from having it's Builders, Bags & Brews fundraiser. For the second year, Rochester Area Builders raised money for the Jeremiah Program. According to Rochester Area Builders Executive Director John Eischen the fundraiser started last year. The...
KIMT
We Choose Us hosts democracy summit
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's been exactly a week since "We Choose Us", a movement for multiracial democracy in Minnesota came to Rochester to launch its campaign. On Sunday it returned to The Med City for a democracy summit. The discussion was focused on smaller conversations consisting of what's planned for the...
KIMT
Listos Preschool & Childcare hosts Butterfly Festival at Peace Plaza
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A local preschool and childcare center turned Peace Plaza into a butterfly exhibit. It's part of an effort to teach families more about the insects and their connection to Minnesota and Mexico. On Saturday afternoon a number of families spent their day learning more about the insect at...
KIMT
Rochester Downtown Alliance offering new mural grant program for downtown businesses and properties
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A new mural grant program is giving downtown businesses the opportunity up to $5,000 in matching funds and raise the energy of downtown Rochester. It comes from the Mural Grant Program and utilizes funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. This provides emergency grants, lending and investments to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
KIMT
Albert Lea's Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years this weekend
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Saturday the city of Albert Lea's oldest and largest park nestled around Fountain Lake, Edgewater Park is celebrating 100 years. From picnic grounds to a regional attraction, this year Albert Lea combined events traditionally held throughout the course of the summer, into one weekend. A bike...
KIMT
Austin church packs food for Ukraine
AUSTIN, Minn.- As the war in Ukraine continues, congregants at an Austin church are stepping up to make sure Ukrainians aren't starving. People at Westminister Presbyterian Church were hard at work on Sunday. Between 40-50 people put on their gloves and hair nets to pack meals for Ukrainian people. "We've...
KIMT
The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester played its final home games of the season on Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The History Center of Olmsted County hosted the Days of Yesteryear on Saturday. The Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosted the La Crescent Apple Jacks as part of the event. The Roosters and the Apple Jacks play by the rules of 1860's baseball. There are no...
KIMT
Fiber internet project getting started in Harmony
HARMONY, Minn. - $2.5 million will be spent to extend fiber internet coverage to residents of Harmony. That announcement was made Monday by Harmony Telephone during a short ceremony at Selvig Park. “We are actively involved in the community. The city is more densely populated than the areas where we’ve...
