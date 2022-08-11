ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Kim Kardashian Is A Total Mood While Ziplining With North West

Watch: Kim Kardashian SPITS OUT Her Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday. Adventure is out there, and Kim Kardashian has found it. The Kardashians star documented her latest thrill-seeking mother-daughter date with North West that included a fun zipline ride. Well, not everyone thought it was fun. "I cried every step...
New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death

New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
The Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Combined Their Last Names

Watch: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Reveals Why He Took Wife's Last Name. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is a new man in more ways than one. Not only is Brooklyn Beckham a newlywed, after marrying actress Nicola Peltz in April, he also has a new last name: Peltz Beckham. The 23-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop why he and his wife chose to combine their last names into one.
Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock

The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you about, Meet Cute, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a...
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
R. Kelly Denies He's Expecting Baby With Fiancée Joycelyn Savage

Watch: R. Kelly Sentenced to Prison in Sex Trafficking Case. Is convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly expecting another baby?. The musician, 55, is allegedly preparing to welcome a child with fiancée Joycelyn Savage, according to what she appears to have written in a short book, Love and Joy of Robert, released on Amazon.
Inside Kim Kardashian's Girls' Trip Following Pete Davidson Split

Watch: Kim Kardashian Lets LOOSE During Wilderness Getaway. Nothing says fun quite like a girls' trip—just ask Kim Kardashian. Nearly two weeks after her split from Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder enjoyed a fun-filled adventurous getaway to Idaho with a few of her closest girlfriends and their kids. As a source exclusively tells E! News, the mom of four—who shares her children with her ex Kanye West—seemed "happy and relaxed" during their time away.
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
