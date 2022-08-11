ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Westworld: Season 4 Finale - Review

Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Que Será, Será," which aired on Aug. 14 on HBO. With Westworld going so big with its robot apocalypse, and even bigger with the absolute end point for all humanity, there was no story left... than to go back to the park. Shrink it all back down to something smaller. Give us Westworld again. It was almost comical how far reaching the story journeyed beyond the park of the first two seasons (while still keeping it in the title), so much so that this season and the previous one featured new parks, just to make things feel tethered. There were no massive surprises in "Que Será, Será" (since there there was no going back from last week) but it still unfolded nicely as an "aftermath"-style finale leading us into the next -- and presumedly final -- stage of the story.
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Exec Producer Jamie Lee Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Ted Lasso executive producer and comedian Jamie Lee has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for representation. Emmy, Peabody, WGA, PGA and Critics Choice Award winning Lee is coming off her second Emmy nomination for Apple’s Ted Lasso. She began as a supervising producer in Season 1, was a co-executive producer in the most recent second season and will serve as executive producer in the upcoming third season. Lee just wrapped filming the indie feature Plan B, starring opposite Jon Heder, and has a comedy series in development at Showtime, in she will write, star and executive produce. She also recently served...
TVLine

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Repeatedly Meet Cute in Time Travel Rom-Com — Get Peacock Release Date

As the title says, Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute, lotsa times, in their Peacock movie rom-com — which now has a premiere date and an unforeseen sci-fi element. Written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and filmed here in New York, Meet Cute tells the story of Sheila and Gary (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and SNL vet Davidson), who when they meet, it’s love at first sight. Thing is, that magical “first” date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and...
IGN

How to Play All Road 96 Mini Games

There are multiple arcade and mini-games you'll be able to play during Road 96. Some you'll play on your own, like Pwong, and some you can play with others, like soccer and air hockey. Some games are available in multiple chapters, while others are found only during specific sequences or events.
IGN

Batgirl Actor Blasts WB CEO: 'His Cowardice is Breathtaking'

An unnamed Batgirl actor has hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-canceled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “None of these things matter to an imbecile like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav],” they told IndieWire. “His cowardice...
IGN

Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
IGN

Way of the Hunter - Release Trailer

Way of the Hunter is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the launch trailer to see some of the wildlife you'll encounter, environments, and more.
IGN

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - GLK&H Commercial

Check out the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to learn all about the GLK&H law firm. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
IGN

The Shore - Official Release Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Shore, a game that focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
