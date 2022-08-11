Read full article on original website
Westworld: Season 4 Finale - Review
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Que Será, Será," which aired on Aug. 14 on HBO. With Westworld going so big with its robot apocalypse, and even bigger with the absolute end point for all humanity, there was no story left... than to go back to the park. Shrink it all back down to something smaller. Give us Westworld again. It was almost comical how far reaching the story journeyed beyond the park of the first two seasons (while still keeping it in the title), so much so that this season and the previous one featured new parks, just to make things feel tethered. There were no massive surprises in "Que Será, Será" (since there there was no going back from last week) but it still unfolded nicely as an "aftermath"-style finale leading us into the next -- and presumedly final -- stage of the story.
Better Call Saul recap: season six, episode 13 – we never want another episode of this show
Fans got everything they could have hoped for in the finale of this superlative series. Let’s just leave it at that now – we’ll always have Albuquerque
‘Ted Lasso’ Exec Producer Jamie Lee Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners
EXCLUSIVE: Ted Lasso executive producer and comedian Jamie Lee has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for representation. Emmy, Peabody, WGA, PGA and Critics Choice Award winning Lee is coming off her second Emmy nomination for Apple’s Ted Lasso. She began as a supervising producer in Season 1, was a co-executive producer in the most recent second season and will serve as executive producer in the upcoming third season. Lee just wrapped filming the indie feature Plan B, starring opposite Jon Heder, and has a comedy series in development at Showtime, in she will write, star and executive produce. She also recently served...
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Repeatedly Meet Cute in Time Travel Rom-Com — Get Peacock Release Date
As the title says, Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute, lotsa times, in their Peacock movie rom-com — which now has a premiere date and an unforeseen sci-fi element. Written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and filmed here in New York, Meet Cute tells the story of Sheila and Gary (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and SNL vet Davidson), who when they meet, it’s love at first sight. Thing is, that magical “first” date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and...
How to Play All Road 96 Mini Games
There are multiple arcade and mini-games you'll be able to play during Road 96. Some you'll play on your own, like Pwong, and some you can play with others, like soccer and air hockey. Some games are available in multiple chapters, while others are found only during specific sequences or events.
Batgirl Actor Blasts WB CEO: 'His Cowardice is Breathtaking'
An unnamed Batgirl actor has hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-canceled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “None of these things matter to an imbecile like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav],” they told IndieWire. “His cowardice...
Interview with the Vampire Series Has Big Ambitions to Create an MCU-like Vampire Universe
Interview with the Vampire's showrunner has revealed that AMC plans to adapt every novel in Anne Rice's popular Vampire Chronicles series – and the network even wants to create MCU-like crossover series. “AMC has bought all of the books and AMC wants to make all of the books,” said...
Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
Way of the Hunter - Release Trailer
Way of the Hunter is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the launch trailer to see some of the wildlife you'll encounter, environments, and more.
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - GLK&H Commercial
Check out the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to learn all about the GLK&H law firm. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
Event Horizon Director Remembers Studio Backlash: 'They Felt I Was Besmirching Star Trek'
It's a horror classic now, but Paramount wasn’t exactly sold on Event Horizon when it first released back in 1997. Looking back on the film more than 25 years later in a new interview with Variety, director Paul W.S. Anderson revealed exactly what the studio thought of Event Horizon when he first showed it.
The Shore - Official Release Trailer
Check out the trailer for The Shore, a game that focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
