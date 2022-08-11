It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO