Cleveland, OH

MLive.com

New-look Spring Lake football looking to be more explosive in 2022

The Spring Lake football program has registered four consecutive 5-win seasons, but playoff success has proven to be elusive for the red and gray with just one postseason win during that span. The Lakers welcomed a new head coach in Cody Mallory this offseason after building a state-title contender at...
SPRING LAKE, MI
MLive.com

Fruitport football brotherhood primed to leave a legacy in 2022 and beyond

It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

