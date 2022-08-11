ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco reflects on ‘depression’ during ‘super dark’ Karl Cook divorce

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4z6Z_0hDsdWMA00

Kaley Cuoco admitted she was “struggling” and trying to “deny” her depression during her 2021 split from Karl Cook.

“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the “Flight Attendant” star, 36, told Variety in an interview published Thursday.

“I just didn’t know how to deal with it,” the actress explained. “I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character, [Cassandra Bowden], was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me!

“I was really, really, really struggling,” Cuoco continued. “A lot of tears.”

The “Big Bang Theory” alum, whose divorce from the 31-year-old equestrian was finalized in June , started therapy for the first time and orchestrated an intervention in her trailer despite “really tak[ing] pride in being able to do everything” herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkyGz_0hDsdWMA00
“I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression,” she told Variety.
Getty Images

“All my producers were in there,” Cuoco told the outlet. “It was interesting … to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent. … Well, this time, I literally couldn’t [do it myself].”

The Emmy nominee has chosen to be “very open” about the experience in order to show people that “things just aren’t always what they seem [and] … aren’t always so perfect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJyFu_0hDsdWMA00
The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June.
Getty Images for Netflix

Cuoco went on to detail the “horrible” physical details she experienced, saying, “I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.”

After the actress moved in with her co-star Zosia Mamet, who plays Annie Mouradian on the HBO Max show, she felt better doing “hateful … sad [and] dark” scenes.

“I really needed someone with me,” Cuoco noted. “I was really losing my mind. … Like, it was the loneliest I’ve ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swDeY_0hDsdWMA00
Cuoco is dating Tom Pelphrey.
kaleycuoco/Instagram

The Golden Globe nominee wed Cook in June 2018. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Cuoco is now dating Tom Pelphrey , making her Instagram debut with the “Ozark” alum, 40, in May.

“This incredible man … saved me in all the ways,” Cuoco gushed via Instagram last month. “Happy birthday, baby!

“To know you, is to truly adore you,” she concluded in the July post. “The world lit up the day you were born. I love you.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ‘shocked’ by Season 3 twists

Warning: Contains spoilers from Season 3 “Never Have I Ever” seen so much drama! Season 2 of “Never Have I Ever” left viewers with the happy ending everyone had been pining for; Devi and Paxton were officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Unfortunately, Daxton isn’t meant to be (at least for now) and there’s even a new love interest named Des (played by Anirudh Pisharody). “Season 3 ends in a way where we don’t know exactly what happens,” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, told Page Six. “But I was very very shocked by all the dramatic turns her love life takes, whether it was with...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Kevin Federline, sons worried about Britney Spears’ mental health: sources

Kevin Federline agreed to give a bombshell interview about ex-wife Britney Spears’ alleged estrangement from their sons because he and the boys are worried that the superstar’s mental health is going unchecked, sources told Page Six. “Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset. They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is [battling mental issues], which is not a secret,” one source with knowledge of the Federline situation said. But a Spears source told Page Six that any claims of Federline doing the interview over fears for the singer are “pathetic and inexcusable.” The saga continued apace...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Freaked Out' Over Paparazzi During Parisian Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: 'This Was A Whole New Level,' Source

Though Bennifer should be used to the media frenzy they cause everywhere they go, it seems everything was taken to new heights during their Parisian honeymoon. Ben Affleck struggled to handle the flashing lights following him and new wife Jennifer Lopez around Paris while they tried to enjoy their honeymoon following their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas last month.“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” said a source of the A-lister, who struggled to handle the paparazzi surrounding his first romance with JLo back in the 2000s. Dubbing the situation "an almost Princess-Diana level," the insider added, "This was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pelphrey
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Page Six

Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away after she gets too close: video

Setting boundaries. Justin Sylvester attempted to keep Jenna Bush Hager at arms’ length on Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show after she appeared to get a little too close for comfort. During a cooking segment, the “Daily Pop” star, 35, was receiving instructions for making chicken when Bush Hager, 40, patted his back and put one arm around his shoulders. As Sylvester leaned out of the way, Bush Hager didn’t budge — so the “Beverly Hills Nannies” alum used one arm to push her away. Bush Hager laughed at the diss, only to step back just as close to him. When the “Sisters First”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicola Peltz shares teary selfie, slams people who make her feel ‘bad’

More tears to cry? Nicola Peltz shared a selfie on Instagram Friday in which she appeared to have tears running down her face. “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me,” the newlywed, 27, wrote in the caption, explaining that, growing up in a large family, her “strong parents” had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.” Peltz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 80, and his third wife, model Claudia Heffner Peltz, 67, who have a total of eight kids together. The actress went on to allude, albeit...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Depression#Hbo Max#Mental Health#Variety
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

135K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy