ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Doctor Who Vet Jenna Coleman Gleefully Talks Bringing Two Johanna Constantines To Life For Netflix's The Sandman

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

During The Sandman ’s journey toward its Netflix debut, fans not only learned that Game of Thrones vet Gwendoline Christie was taking on the role of Lucifer in a way that is completely distanced from Tom Ellis’ titular TV role , but that former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman would deliver her own gender-swapped role in the streaming fantasy series. Coleman portrayed the role of Johanna Constantine, both as the present-day comic book occultist and her 18th-century ancestry, which had previously been portrayed in live-action by Keanu Reeves on film, and by Matt Ryan for the small screen’s Arrowverse. And you better believe she was extremely pumped to get the opportunity to play a character outside of her traditional wheelhouse.

Ahead of Netflix subscribers digging into The Sandman , which has been at #1 on the streaming service’s most-watched shows ever since , CinemaBlend and other press spoke with the gothic fantasy’s star Jenna Coleman, who sat alongside the aforementioned Gwendoline Christie and fellow co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste. When I asked the actress how joining this highly anticipated adaptation as Johanna Constantine compared to all things Doctor Who , Coleman had nothing but happy and positive things to say. Here’s how she started off, as seen in the video above:

Yeah, I mean, similar to Doctor Who in terms of we explore many worlds, realms, states and travel. But yeah, I mean so, so distinctive. We're talking very much about how hard it is to describe Sandman. It's so distinctive and so unique. And Neil Gaiman, I'm obviously such a fan of, so as soon as it was sent my way, it was like a complete no-brainer. And to be honest, just a joy. The character is so formed on the page, so complex.

Though it’s not clear if Jenna Coleman would have been just as excited to join The Sandman if Neil Gaiman hadn’t been so involved in co-developing the meticulous adaptation, we thankfully don’t need to worry about such hypotheticals, since his fingerprints are all over the whimsical ten-episode series. One of the bigger changes that Gaiman and showrunner Allan Heinberg (as well as EP David S. Goyer) made from the comic book source material was John Constantine becoming Johanna Constantine, and though it was mildly surprising that it happened, it’s easy to understand why. Not only did it give The Sandman an opportunity to stand apart from previous live-action takes on the Hellblazer grump, but it also gave Jenna Coleman more chances to shine within this fantastical universe.

The Sandman ’s narrative flow intentionally takes Tom Sturridge’s Dream on a location-jaunting journey throughout the course of Season 1, as it goes in the comic, which meant fans didn’t get a huge abundance of Johanna Constantine. But what’s there is worth savoring, both for viewers and for Jenna Coleman herself, who spoke further about why she dug the roles so much.

I like her. Like, she's hilarious, and she's unlike other characters that I've played before. She's cynical and she's dry, and there's a lot of emotional complexity going on. She's a lone warrior in the world, and tortured and wounded, but hilarious and pragmatic. And obviously getting to play Johanna Constantine as well, and kind of having the link between those two characters also being relatives. But [with] Lady Constantine having a very different kind of cold, cunning calculation, and a very different relationship, I think, with Dream as well.

The way she talks about the character, it seems clear Jenna Coleman took the time to figure out what made John Constantine tick, and how that would work with a different kind of energy. (Although with the same bi-friendly vibes as the male version of the DC character.) And just as clear is how much of a hoot it was for Coleman to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Upoor_0hDsdOXa00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Johanna Constantine definitely held her own in the annals of Constantine performances, though the only version that Jenna Coleman was familiar with going into The Sandman was Keanu Reeves’ film. Elsewhere in the interview, she and Christie were asked about their engagement with previous iterations of their characters, to which Coleman said:

I stayed away from other versions. I watched the Constantine film, and then I went down a kind of exorcist research route. But the scripts were sent to me without telling me who it was to begin with, so I had a very instinctive reaction, which was kind of not infiltrated by anything else, just purely to the script and the page and the character, the person in front of me. And I felt it was so fully formed and clear, and I just felt like I knew who she was instantly. So a lot of it was trusting that and, again, sticking to the source material and reading, as opposed to watching any other live-action versions of Constantine.

Interestingly enough, former Legends of Tomorrow star Matt Ryan, whose Constantine was written off of the show ahead of its final season , actually reprised the role in animated form for the latest episode of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn , after having voiced the detective in both features and TV projects over the years. Will Jenna Coleman’s version live on beyond The Sandman ? One can only…dream. (Sorry, I had to.)

The Sandman is currently available to stream in full on Netflix , with hopes for a Season 2 renewal presumably strong within most people who’ve watched. While waiting, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what other new and returning shows are on the way.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?

When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz to Peacock for 2023 Launch

The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” will now air on Peacock rather than Starz. The series is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023, with Peacock currently having all three of the “John Wick” films released to date. The series hails from Lionsgate, which also produces the film franchise. As previously announced, the three-episode event series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the “John Wick” universe which serves as a refuge for assassins. It is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), based on Ian McShane’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Gwendoline Christie
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Occultist#The Gothic Fantasy
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Rings of Power’ showrunners are hoping to offer a breath of fresh air in a sea of cynical releases

The age of streaming has absolutely catapulted television into an unprecedented beast of an indulgence. With a slew of platforms vying for the next big hit, to say nothing of being unburdened by regular cable restrictions, the last few years have brought us the likes of The Boys, Black Bird, The Sandman, and Game of Thrones, each of them cementing themselves into the palates of many a viewer.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors

With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy