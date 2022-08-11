ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 people shot in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 75, dead after freight train collided with vehicle in Mounds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that the victim who died was Barbara Deckard, 75, of Mounds. Deckard was pronounced dead at the scene by Okmulgee County EMS. The BNSF train has three engines and 102 cars. The cause of the collision is still under...
MOUNDS, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow man arrested after allegedly shooting into home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies after vehicle rolled on US-412

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man died Friday after his van left the road and rolled over, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Mark Hopkins, 60, was driving his van east on US-412, when the vehicle left the roadway for an unknow reason, troopers said. As his van re-entered the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for shooting that left 17-year-old brain dead in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Update 8/15/2022 9:50 a.m.: Tulsa police said a man is facing a charge of manslaughter in the shooting of a 17-year-old who is declared brain dead. Oscar Zermeno is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Tulsa police said he was arrested for shooting a 17-year-old male in the head. Police said the investigation leads them to believe the shooting was accidental.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP

Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, no estimated time of repairs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks are warning pedestrians who use Katy Trail to use a detour after a former wooden railroad bridge used to cross a ditch caught fire and was completely destroyed. The bridge is located on Katy Trail between 49th West Avenue and 41st Street. Tulsa...
TULSA, OK

