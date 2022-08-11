ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Seventh-ranked Padres of Serra primed for another state-title run

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkr7W_0hDsd0RP00

With 84 on the roster including loaded junior class, the San Mateo squad plays five Top 50 teams in 2022.

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Serra Padres from San Mateo of the CIF Central Coast Section, the No. 7 team in our countdown.

SERRA FOOTBALL HOME PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE

HEAD COACH

Patrick Walsh

  • 22nd season
  • Overall record: 171-69-1
  • Championships: WCAL (eight), Central Coast Section (six), Northern California (four), State (one, 2017).

2021 SEASON AT A GLANCE

  • Overall record: 11-2
  • WCAL record: 6-1 (second place)
  • Points scored (allowed): 429 (209)
  • Won CCS D1 title (16-12 over Saint Francis), awarded NorCal Open bid, lost to national No. 1 Mater Dei (44-7) in state finals.

2022 SCHEDULE

(all games 7 p.m. unless noted)

  • Aug. 26 at Folsom
  • Sept. 2 at De La Salle, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Sept. 10 vs. Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 23 at Saint Francis
  • Sept. 30 vs. Mitty, 7:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 7 at Bellarmine at SJCC
  • Oct. 15 at Riordan, 2 p.m.
  • Oct. 22 vs. Valley Christian, 1:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 28 at St. Ignatius
  • Nov. 5 vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, 2 p.m.

IMPACT PLAYER GRADUATED

  • RB-WR Hassan Mahasin (San Diego State)
  • OT Nathan Elu (Oregon State)
  • OT Drew Azzopardi (San Diego State)
  • RB Petelo Gi (WCAL RBOY)
  • QB Dominique Lampkin

STARTERS RETURNING

  • 4 on offense
  • 4 on defense

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

TE/DE Seamus Gilmartin — Sr. — 6-4, 215

Offers: Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State

Coach talk: “One of hardest workers on the team. Big matchup problem.”

OL/DL Ryan Silver — Sr. — 6-4, 300

Commitment: San Diego State

Coach talk: “Obviously he’s got the size and strength but his main trait is he loves to be physical. He’s got a nasty streak on the field.”

WR/S Joey Villaroman — Sr. — 6-2, 180

Coach talk: “He didn’t play a down last season because of an ACL tear. He started all as a sophomore. So excited to have him back.”

WR Jayden Weber — Sr. — 509, 160

Coach talk: “Great slot receiver. Will be one of our main targets.”

LB/RB Jabari Mann — Jr. — 5-11, 180

College offers: Pittsburgh, San Jose State

FS/RB Joseph Bey — Jr. — 6-0, 175

College offers: Arizona State, PIttsburg, San Jose State

Coach talk: “He can really come up and hit. He’s super smart and the quarterback of the defense. He knows all 11 positions.”

QB Maealiuaki Smith — Jr. — 6-4, 200

College offers: 8 including Arizona, Colorado, Florida State, Washington and Louisville.

Coach talk: “He’s proficient with a great arm. We’re good at this position. Four quarterbacks are fighting for the starting job.”

DE Sam Goligoski — Sr. — 6-4, 200

Coach talk: “Very focused. Strong. Plays with a high intensity. Has really improved.”

NG Timo Poloka — Jr. — 6-0, 260

Coach talk: “Tough, rugged player. Does not back down.”

RB-LB-DB Marley Alapati — Jr. — 5-11, 200

Transfer from: De La Salle

Coach talk: “He’s fantastic. We have so much depth at running back — we have six kids who can really play — he might focus most on defense. He can play anywhere on that side of the ball. Very versatile.”

WR-DB Kyon Loud — Jr. — 6-1, 175

Transfer from: Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland

REGULAR-SEASON GAME(S) OF THE YEAR

There are always more than a couple to circle in the rugged WCAL, but the first two on the nonleague schedule are definitely noteworthy.

In fact, the opener at Folsom and second game at De La Salle are against the No. 8 and 9 teams in SBLive’s Top 50, respectively. Considering the Padres are No. 7, much will be learned early.

The game Sept. 2 at De La Salle will renew a longtime rivalry between the Padres and Walsh’s alma mater. The teams played 10 straight years starting in 2005, all won by De La Salle. This year’s game will be on ESPN.

A third juggernaut to open the season is small-school state power Central Catholic-Modesto, which is ranked No. 34. The Raiders have won four state titles. Add in league rivals Bellarmine (No. 48) and No. 21 Saint Francis and the Padres boast five Top 50 teams on their schedule.

BEST-CASE REGULAR-SEASON SCENARIO

9-1

If this was a 7-on-7 schedule, the Padres would no doubt figure to go 10-0. They are loaded at the skill spots, according to Walsh. Serra was undefeated this summer before losing on the final drive to No. 13 Pittsburg, which also has a plethora of skill players.

Problem with Serra — and Pitt for that matter — is a lack of experience on the offensive line. And that is where De La Salle flourishes. Having the two openers on the road doesn’t help either.

MOST LIKELY SCENARIO

8-2

Once the line develops and the attrition takes place — the Padres have a staggering 84 on the roster — Serra should be in place for another big state bowl appearance. They got a shot to get back to the Open Division (not that they would want it). But we expect them to make a return visit to Saddleback College in one of the top five bowl games.

COACH TALK

“We have the numbers, the athletes and the spirit to get it done and reach great heights. Where the rubber meets the road is the development of the offensive line. I’m confident our linemen will meet the challenge head on. So will the rest of the Padres.”

— Patrick Walsh

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Padres#Bowl Games#Raiders#San Jose State#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Ccs D1#Folsom#Espn#Central Catholic#Saint Francis#Valley Christian#St Ignatius#Retur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

New coach trying to renew Pine Bluff tradition

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Pine Bluff Zebras from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern   PINE BLUFF ZEBRASHEAD COACHMicheal Williams, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 2-7 ...
HIGH SCHOOL
Scorebook Live

Tocoi Creek Toros Ready to Charge in Year 2

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA – Tocoi Creek High School opened its doors for the first time last August and, despite incomplete facilities at the time, fielded a competitive football program. The Toros enjoyed an up-and-down season, as would be expected of a brand new program, but now they expect to ...
HIGH SCHOOL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy