Where to Watch and Stream Yesterday Free Online
Cast: Himesh Patel Lily James Joel Fry Ed Sheeran Kate McKinnon. Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Good Place, The Misery Index and DC League of Super-Pets star Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her She-Hulk: Attorney at Law character would become. "I thought I would hate it! I previously said publicly, many, many...
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
New South Park Game Announced by THQ Nordic
A New South Park game appears to be in the works at THQ Nordic. Given South Park is one of the biggest IP out there, it has a long history with video games dating back to the 90s. Sadly, a lot of these early games weren't received very well and failed to match the quality of the games being put out by other animated shows like The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants. After years of this, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to become heavily involved with the game that would eventually become South Park: The Stick of Truth. The game had a long and turbulent development that saw THQ selling the game to Ubisoft after the former went bankrupt, but it proved to be worthwhile as the game was released to incredible reviews and went on to sell over 5 million copies.
‘She-Hulk’ Was Denied the Use of Some Marvel Characters
With She-Hulk on the way shortly on Disney+, fans are speculating about which other heroes and villains will make appearances. That being said, a few of them are completely off the table. In some cases, rights issues get in the way. In others, we really don’t know exactly why they're off limits. The best hint we've gotten is because it could potentially complicate where those specific characters are going in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel Cinematic Universe: Here Are All the Phase 5 and 6 Release Dates
The next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with hints about the next Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.
