A New South Park game appears to be in the works at THQ Nordic. Given South Park is one of the biggest IP out there, it has a long history with video games dating back to the 90s. Sadly, a lot of these early games weren't received very well and failed to match the quality of the games being put out by other animated shows like The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants. After years of this, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker decided to become heavily involved with the game that would eventually become South Park: The Stick of Truth. The game had a long and turbulent development that saw THQ selling the game to Ubisoft after the former went bankrupt, but it proved to be worthwhile as the game was released to incredible reviews and went on to sell over 5 million copies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO