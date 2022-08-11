Personally, Trump is not the reason I’m against her. She’s a party to and joined hands with other politicians toward ruthlessly taking down a person in a searing way floating his way down wasn’t bad, but the want flames! How can she advise others, don’t believe his poisonous lies what about her poisonous acts? They speak volumes.
This isn't a pitch to Wyoming voters for the upcoming primary. She already knows she's done in WY. What she is pitching towards is 2024 Presidential election. Her sights have never been on serving WY citizens. Her sights are elevated way beyond a single congressional seat from a small, less populated state; that half the US isn't even sure really exists. Listen to the announcement again without thinking of the parameters of the WY primary or of a House seat.
I just saw an ad she's running using her father as a mouthpiece to slam Trump and promote his daughter's obscured ability to deal with the simple fact she's not fit for any public office!
Comments / 13