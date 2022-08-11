Read full article on original website
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’
When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robert Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for special effects house WETA. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to overcome their own sibling...
Director Wolfgang Petersen Dies At 81; Hollywood Star Rose After ‘Das Boot’ To Include Hollywood Blockbusters ‘The Perfect Storm,’ ‘Air Force One’ & ‘In The Line Of Fire’
German film director Wolfgang Petersen has died at age 81. Petersen began his career in Germany but answered the call of Hollywood after his 1981 breakout film, the claustrophobic submarine WWII epic Das Boot was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of those went to Petersen for adapted screenplay and directing, and he was also nominated for a BAFTA Award and DGA Award. The film starred Jürgen Prochnow as the U-boat Captain, who became a good example of Petersen’s action characters. He quickly became one of the most in demand directors of technically complex star-driven studio action films, a run that included...
Benjamin Walker Suits Up in Dior for First ‘The Rings of Power’ Premiere
“I approach fashion like an actor,” says Benjamin Walker. “What story does this tell about me? What do I know about the story of the designer?” The actor is in a T-shirt early on Monday afternoon, a few hours shy of changing into a Dior suit for the first “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles. Walker, who stars in the much-anticipated Amazon series as Elven-king Gil-galad, is working with styling team Zadrian + Sarah to curate his red carpet looks for the project’s multicity premiere rollout.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in...
Jameela Jamil Pops in Super-Slit Comic Book Dress & Sparkling Louboutins for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Premiere
Jameela Jamil brought daringly punchy style to the red carpet for the premiere of Marvel’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The show, in which Jamil plays the villainous Titania, drops on Disney+ on August 17. Arriving at the El Capitan Theatre’s red carpet in Los Angeles, the “Legendary” judge struck numerous poses in a colorful gown — which was a custom design by Monique Vee. Jamil’s dress featured a white floor-length skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, covered in multicolored crystals and prints including “Wow,” “Zap” and “Bam” lettering. Giving the piece added punch were swirl-accented green bodice cups, crossed sparkly black straps and...
