Read full article on original website
Related
What Time Will ‘Hard Knocks’ Episode 2 Be on HBO and HBO Max?
You know the start of the NFL season is just around the corner when Hard Knocks returns with a new season of training camp intrigue! This season, HBO’s popular docuseries is focused on the Detroit Lions, while an in-season edition of the series, scheduled to premiere November 9, will cover the Arizona Cardinals. Per HBO, the second episode of the season centers on Week 2 of training camp as head coach Dan Campbell challenges his players, including first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson. If you missed the first episode of Hard Knocks, John Serba recapped the season premiere for Decider. From start time to...
NFL・
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’
When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robert Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for special effects house WETA. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to overcome their own sibling...
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Repeatedly Meet Cute in Time Travel Rom-Com — Get Peacock Release Date
As the title says, Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute, lotsa times, in their Peacock movie rom-com — which now has a premiere date and an unforeseen sci-fi element. Written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and filmed here in New York, Meet Cute tells the story of Sheila and Gary (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and SNL vet Davidson), who when they meet, it’s love at first sight. Thing is, that magical “first” date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benjamin Walker Suits Up in Dior for First ‘The Rings of Power’ Premiere
“I approach fashion like an actor,” says Benjamin Walker. “What story does this tell about me? What do I know about the story of the designer?” The actor is in a T-shirt early on Monday afternoon, a few hours shy of changing into a Dior suit for the first “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles. Walker, who stars in the much-anticipated Amazon series as Elven-king Gil-galad, is working with styling team Zadrian + Sarah to curate his red carpet looks for the project’s multicity premiere rollout.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in...
Comments / 0