“I approach fashion like an actor,” says Benjamin Walker. “What story does this tell about me? What do I know about the story of the designer?” The actor is in a T-shirt early on Monday afternoon, a few hours shy of changing into a Dior suit for the first “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere in Los Angeles. Walker, who stars in the much-anticipated Amazon series as Elven-king Gil-galad, is working with styling team Zadrian + Sarah to curate his red carpet looks for the project’s multicity premiere rollout.More from WWDA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO