Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
What Time Will ‘Hard Knocks’ Episode 2 Be on HBO and HBO Max?
You know the start of the NFL season is just around the corner when Hard Knocks returns with a new season of training camp intrigue! This season, HBO’s popular docuseries is focused on the Detroit Lions, while an in-season edition of the series, scheduled to premiere November 9, will cover the Arizona Cardinals. Per HBO, the second episode of the season centers on Week 2 of training camp as head coach Dan Campbell challenges his players, including first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson. If you missed the first episode of Hard Knocks, John Serba recapped the season premiere for Decider. From start time to...
NFL・
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Daffy Duck's Quackbusters Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Daffy Duck's Quackbusters right now? Read on to find out!. Geners: Animation Comedy Family Fantasy Science Fiction. In this feature-length film combining footage from classic Warner Brothers cartoon shorts with newly animated bridging sequences, Daffy Duck, after having induced laughter in an ailing millionaire and forestalled the millionaire's death for a time (as chronicled in Daffy Dilly (1948), is the beneficiary for the deceased millionaire's assets. But the millionaire's will clearly stipulates that Daffy must use the money for the common good, by providing a service, and should Daffy think of pursuing selfish aims, the millionaire's ghost will "repossess" his millions by making them disappear from Earthly existence. Under the pretense of community service, Daffy opens an exorcism agency and employs Porky Pig, Sylvester Cat, and Bugs Bunny to track and eliminate ghosts, ghouls, and other monsters, while Daffy secretly schemes to use his learned "ghost-busting" talents to rid himself of the millionaire's nagging spirit.
How ‘Airwolf,’ ‘Knight Rider’ and John Carpenter Influenced the Music of ‘Super Giant Robot Brothers’
When Oscar-winning animation director Mark Andrews (“Brave”) called his old Pixar pal Alex Mandel about his latest gig, “Super Giant Robert Brothers,” Mandel was 6,700 miles away in New Zealand managing projects for special effects house WETA. Mandel, whose other creative side happens to be classically trained composer, dove into Andrews’ new project and created more than three hours of music for the series now airing on Netflix. “Super Giant Robot Brothers” is a 3D animated action-comedy about massive metal robots destined to save the world from invading kaiju – giant monsters from space – while trying to overcome their own sibling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Repeatedly Meet Cute in Time Travel Rom-Com — Get Peacock Release Date
As the title says, Emmy nominee Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson Meet Cute, lotsa times, in their Peacock movie rom-com — which now has a premiere date and an unforeseen sci-fi element. Written by Noga Pnueli, directed by Alex Lehmann and filmed here in New York, Meet Cute tells the story of Sheila and Gary (played by The Flight Attendant‘s Cuoco and SNL vet Davidson), who when they meet, it’s love at first sight. Thing is, that magical “first” date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and...
David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Going Earlier In October
Disney is filling the desert that’s left at the fall box office by moving up New Regency/20th Century’s David O. Russell movie Amsterdam to Oct. 7. The pic was previously scheduled to open on Nov. 4. The pic which received a name title and dropped a trailer at April’s CinemaCon is set in the ’30s, and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The Russell directed, written and produced stars a murderers’ row of talent including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea...
Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock
The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you about, Meet Cute, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a...
Comments / 0