German film director Wolfgang Petersen has died at age 81. Petersen began his career in Germany but answered the call of Hollywood after his 1981 breakout film, the claustrophobic submarine WWII epic Das Boot was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of those went to Petersen for adapted screenplay and directing, and he was also nominated for a BAFTA Award and DGA Award. The film starred Jürgen Prochnow as the U-boat Captain, who became a good example of Petersen’s action characters. He quickly became one of the most in demand directors of technically complex star-driven studio action films, a run that included...

