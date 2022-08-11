Read full article on original website
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
German film director Wolfgang Petersen has died at age 81. Petersen began his career in Germany but answered the call of Hollywood after his 1981 breakout film, the claustrophobic submarine WWII epic Das Boot was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of those went to Petersen for adapted screenplay and directing, and he was also nominated for a BAFTA Award and DGA Award. The film starred Jürgen Prochnow as the U-boat Captain, who became a good example of Petersen’s action characters. He quickly became one of the most in demand directors of technically complex star-driven studio action films, a run that included...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming romantic comedy film will premiere exclusively on Peacock Sept. 21, the streamer announced Tuesday. Titled “Meet Cute,” after the well know rom-com trope, the film focuses on Sheila (Cuoco), a woman who uses a time machine to repeat a first meeting between her and Gary (Davidson) in order to engineer a love at first sight date. But when Gary can’t measure up to Sheila’s vision of perfection in the days following their magical night, she heads further back in time to shape him into her dream man. “Meet Cute” is directed by Alex Lehmann, who previously...
David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Going Earlier In October
Disney is filling the desert that’s left at the fall box office by moving up New Regency/20th Century’s David O. Russell movie Amsterdam to Oct. 7. The pic was previously scheduled to open on Nov. 4. The pic which received a name title and dropped a trailer at April’s CinemaCon is set in the ’30s, and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The Russell directed, written and produced stars a murderers’ row of talent including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea...
Cast: Kacey Mottet Klein Léa Seydoux Martin Compston Gillian Anderson Jean-François Stévenin. A drama set at a Swiss ski resort and centered on a boy who supports his sister by stealing from wealthy guests. Is Sister on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Sister is not available on Netflix. Although you...
