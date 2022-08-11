ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Burnside man arrested locally by KSP

A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
BURNSIDE, KY
RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges

A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
STANFORD, KY
Couple arrested on drug charges

The Russell Springs Police Department arrested a Greensburg man Sunday evening on drug charges. Zachary Dixon, age 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Officer Vance Davis of the Russell Springs Police Department was the arresting officer. Dixon was...
London, KY
Laurel County, KY
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
RCSO seeking public’s help regarding Royville break-in

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regard to a break-in that took place in the Royville community on Hwy. 80 sometime during the night or early morning hours of August 12th and 13th at a residence owned by the late H.M. Bottom.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Search Continues For Missing Breathitt County Women

Rescue crews are still working to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for over two weeks. The women in question are 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Venessa Baker. Crews brought in side-by-sides and ATVs in order to manage the difficult terrain, with some vehicles getting stuck over...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset

If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
SOMERSET, KY
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
ARTEMUS, KY

