clayconews.com
Man taken into Custody on FTA Warrant of Arrest off Highway 1376 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (AUGUST 15, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Tristen Pittman age 26 of Chapel Road, East Bernstadt on Friday night August 12, 2022 at approximately 9:20 PM. The arrest occurred off Highway 1376 approximately 4 miles north...
lakercountry.com
Burnside man arrested locally by KSP
A Burnside man was arrested locally by Kentucky State Police on Sunday. Richard Brandon Cade, age 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license. Cade was arrested and lodged in the Russell County Detention Center at around 4:30 p.m....
lakercountry.com
RCSO arrests Lincoln Co. man on numerous charges
A Stanford man was arrested Saturday night by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on a host of charges that included drugs, wanton endangerment, and traffic violations, according to jail records. Anthony Drury, age 38, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the RCSO and charges with fleeing or evading...
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested on drug charges
The Russell Springs Police Department arrested a Greensburg man Sunday evening on drug charges. Zachary Dixon, age 40, was arrested and charged with trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Officer Vance Davis of the Russell Springs Police Department was the arresting officer. Dixon was...
clayconews.com
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
clayconews.com
Pursuit Arrest after Complaint Investigation of Subject with Mask driving Lawnmower on wrong side of Highway 472 in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (August 14, 2022) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donny Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive. The arrest occurred when...
clayconews.com
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole. Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants. Police say an officer...
lakercountry.com
RCSO seeking public’s help regarding Royville break-in
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regard to a break-in that took place in the Royville community on Hwy. 80 sometime during the night or early morning hours of August 12th and 13th at a residence owned by the late H.M. Bottom.
q95fm.net
Search Continues For Missing Breathitt County Women
Rescue crews are still working to find two Breathitt County women who have been missing for over two weeks. The women in question are 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff and 60-year-old Venessa Baker. Crews brought in side-by-sides and ATVs in order to manage the difficult terrain, with some vehicles getting stuck over...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
3 plead guilty in Laurel County murder
Three individuals accused in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell of Manchester have all entered guilty pleas.
Woman sentenced to 50 years for connection in murder case of Claiborne County man
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the three suspects charged with killing a Claiborne County man will spend 50 years in prison. District Attorney Jared Effler confirmed to 10News that Courtney Gilpin pleaded guilty in Claiborne County Criminal Court on Aug. 5 for her role in the murder of Aaron Massengill.
WECT
Married deputies hit by car driven by another off-duty deputy
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple, both Tennessee deputies, were off-duty when they were struck and injured by a pickup truck driven by an off-duty deputy from another county. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner, both deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, were involved in a...
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
Kentucky State Police investigates murder-suicide in Harlan County
The Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation in Harlan County regarding an apparent murder-suicide.
lakercountry.com
Notable traffic pattern change taking place in Somerset
If driving in neighboring Pulaski County later this week, you will see significant traffic pattern changes taking place Wednesday, August 17th, at the intersection of KY 461 and KY 80 as part of the KY 461 improvement project. This project includes the replacing of the intersection at KY 80, according to the District 8 transportation cabinet office in Somerset.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
