Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Larry Brown Sports

Elvis Andrus calls out Athletics over playing time

Veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus is not happy with how the Oakland Athletics are handling his playing time. Andrus has found himself on the bench much more frequently for Oakland in recent games, with manager Mark Kotsay publicly discussing giving a longer look at young infielder Nick Allen. Andrus admitted he is aware of the team’s plans, but not happy about them.
OAKLAND, CA
MLB

LIVE on Peacock: Soto wraps reunion set in DC

Just under two weeks after being traded to the Padres in a historic blockbuster, Juan Soto and his new team, the Padres, finish their three-game set with his former Nationals. You can see all the action exclusively on Peacock on this week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff." Soto, a two-time All-Star...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Journeyman Wynton Bernard keys Colorado Rockies win after 10 seasons in minors

DENVER -- Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres, and he made it count. Bernard, batting eighth and playing center field, singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting for San Diego Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not list Ha-Seong Kim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Kim will take the afternoon off while Wil Myers enters the lineup in left field and bats eight against the Nats. Jake Cronenworth will cover shortstop, Brandon Drury will start at second base, Josh Bell will handle first base, and Jurickson Profar will take a turn at designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Gallen dominates, Rivera 2 HRs, Rockies beat D-backs 2-0

DENVER -- — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Emmanuel Rivera went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 on Saturday night. Gallen (8-2) struck out six and extended his shutout streak to 14 innings over his...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera left on Arizona's bench on Friday night

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Rivera will take a break after Josh Rojas was positioned at third base, Christian Walker was picked as Friday's designated hitter, and Seth Beer was aligned at first. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Rockies go viral over heartwarming gesture for minor-leaguer

The Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season may be remembered for something that goes far beyond wins and losses. The Rockies had an awesome gesture this week for longtime minor-leaguer Wynton Bernard. At 31 years old, Bernard has been in the minors for over a decade but has never played in the bigs. But that is finally set to change, as the Rockies officially selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, paving the way for Bernard to make his MLB debut.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting fifth for Oakland on Friday

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Pinder will start in right field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Stephen Vogt returns to the bench with Sean Murphy moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Soto's emotional return to Nats Park follows familiar routine

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals have been through quite a few of these before, where a former star player, a postseason hero, returned to D.C. with a new team. Regardless of how you view that trend - good that they have developed and found a lot of stars, or bad that they have let a lot of them go - they have experience with nights just like Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell to lean on pair of senior linemen

Ian Quinn started organized tackle football in third grade in the Lower Burrell Flyers youth football organization. He found himself blocking on the offensive line. “I was always a bigger kid. I was destined to be a lineman,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t too good at first, actually. I was...
LOWER BURRELL, PA

