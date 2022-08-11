The Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season may be remembered for something that goes far beyond wins and losses. The Rockies had an awesome gesture this week for longtime minor-leaguer Wynton Bernard. At 31 years old, Bernard has been in the minors for over a decade but has never played in the bigs. But that is finally set to change, as the Rockies officially selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, paving the way for Bernard to make his MLB debut.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO