John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
BlueDevilCountry

Ouch: Analyst snubs three Duke freshmen

On3 national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw revealed his ranking of the top 10 freshmen in the ACC on Monday, specifying projected "impact" next season as his primary measuring stick. While the list contains four Duke basketball rookies, including the two on top, three heralded Blue Devils were ...
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Being in a ‘winning situation’ is key factor for 2024 five star UNC target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program continue to stand out for 2024 five-star prospect Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing is ranked No. 16 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He is also the No. 6 small forward and No. 2 player in the state of Arizona. Some of the programs standing out for Asemota at the moment are North Carolina, Baylor and Oregon. So, what’s the biggest factor that could decide Asemota’s recruitment? It’s winning and going to a winning program, he said in a recent interview with Circuit Scouting. “UNC just made it to the National Championship last year and Baylor won the National Championship two years ago. Winning is what stands out to me. I want to be in a winning situation.” Asemota has been very open about his desire in the UNC program and interest in getting on campus. Last season, Asemota averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as he helped lead Hillcrest to a 31-3 record. He currently has one official visit scheduled to Baylor for Aug. 26. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
On3.com

Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky

The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
FanSided

Ohio State football: This is a guy you should root for

To say receiver Kamryn Babb has been through a lot in his Ohio State football career is an understatement. A gross understatement. He’s been through so much you can’t help but want to see the guy succeed. Kamryn Babb isn’t just a guy you want to root for, he’s a guy you should be rooting for.
FanSided

FanSided

