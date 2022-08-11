Read full article on original website
LAPD sees encouraging decline in COVID cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases since last month’s surge, which Police Chief Michel Moore described as an encouraging sign at a Police Commission meeting Tuesday. There were 259 employees out with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to...
Police disarm bomb in Pomona hospital
POMONA, Calif. (CNS) — Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department's dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Police arrest woman after she barricades in 7-Eleven
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and...
Emergency vouchers are golden ticket to nowhere for some of LA's homeless
LOS ANGELES — In the heart of Skid Row, Anay Castillo is still holding onto the promise of a golden ticket — a federal Emergency Housing Voucher that will pay her rent. If only she could find a landlord to accept it. Castillo is waiting patiently while living...
Petition to reopen vacant St. Vincent Hospital reaches 1,000 signatures
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong,...
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
New mobile clinic gives homeless privacy and technology
LOS ANGELES — Inside a van outside the Wallis House at Aviva Family and Children’s Services, a Hollywood shelter for women and kids, 34-year-old Christian Thomas is getting her blood sugar tested. “I just like to keep one up on my health,” said Thomas, a diabetic. Jeffrey...
Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
