Hundreds volunteer for West Ada’s community clean-up day

At least 100 volunteers showed up at schools across the West Ada School District on Saturday to mow, prune, weed and otherwise prepare the grounds for the first day of school. The effort was part of West Ada’s community clean-up event, organized by the district to help make up for its understaffed groundskeeping crew.
