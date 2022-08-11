Read full article on original website
Kingsport PD: All cars found in theft rings returned to rightful owners
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) shared an update on a multi-jurisdictional car theft bust on Monday and said all vehicles found during the investigation have been returned. According to a release from the department, multiple Tri-Cities residents reached out to the KPD after learning of the bust in hopes that their […]
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
Neighbors describe fatal Norton house fire as ‘explosion’ that blew out windows
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – A Sunday morning house fire in Norton claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and has left two other family members with life-threatening injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) reported the fire occurred at a home in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North around 2:45 a.m. Two women, ages 43 and […]
Man arrested for destruction of property, driving suspended, active warrants
GREENVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26 following a traffic stop in the Greenview area. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies conducting road patrols in Greenview conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle upon observation of multiple violations. The...
supertalk929.com
Marion, Virginia: Historic building demolished following vehicle crash
UPDATE: Traffic is back open to one lane in each direction. “HAPPYS UPDATE 8/15/22 AT 2:54PM – Traffic on North Main Street is open, but down to one lane each way as contractors continue to work to remove debris. Expect traffic delays or take alternate routes until further notice.”
q95fm.net
Three Arrested On Marijuana Trafficking Charges
Three men were recently arrested during a traffic stop for felony marijuana trafficking. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ashton Fitzpatrick, of Whitesburg, for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. After making contact with the driver,...
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges
An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
Johnson City Press
Toddler killed in fall from vehicle in Bluff City
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that occurred Monday afternoon in Bluff City. According to a press release from SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt, a toddler fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured.
WDBJ7.com
Boy found dead after fire in Norton, Virginia
NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in the City of Norton. The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Virginia Avenue North. Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a...
Man leads police in car chase across county lines with stolen vehicle
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following a vehicle pursuit which comprised multiple counties. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s department indicate that, after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Comfort area for several violations, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which would also involve the West Virginia State Police.
VSP: 13-year-old dead after house fire in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Norton early Sunday morning. According to the VSP, the Norton Police Department was alerted to a residential fire at the 500 Block of Virginia Avenue North around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. A […]
Augusta Free Press
State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
k105.com
Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death
A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
Johnson City Press
Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This Month
Bristol will host its first city-wide public Pride Parade and Festival in the twin cities on August 27, 2022. Tri-Pride is making history as it holds a parade, presented by CITI, down State Street in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. CITI has been the sponsor of the parade since 2018. The event will be the first Pride event in the U.S. to occur in two states at the same time. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. The festival is scheduled to begin immediately after the parade - around 12:00 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Richlands Police Chief resigns
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — The Richlands Police Chief resigned at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, according to town council member Doug Ratliff. Jerry Gilbert was appointed to the position in 2018. On Monday he turned in his letter of resignation to the town manager, who informed the rest of the council members. […]
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
Police: Missing Johnson Co. man last seen Monday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, William Dana Kimberlin was last seen on Monday, August 8 in the Butler area. The release states he was seen leaving the community on foot but has […]
