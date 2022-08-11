ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I sincerely feel bad for the family. However the community knew what they were getting with this DA. But they voted for her anyway and now they are unhappy with the results.

wtoc.com

Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession. Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week. Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

SPD: Missing Teen in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenager, Nicholas Crane. Crane is 17 years old. He was last seen at his residence on Duke Rd wearing black jeans, gray shirt, and carrying a black book bag. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD investigating Williamson St. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier this morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Williamson Street. One male victim with serious injuries was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing story.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together Saturday in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured. In a post early Sunday morning, police say they were investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street that left one man with serious injures. Officials say the victim was...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mayor of Garden City stepping down

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County Public Safety confirms one person is dead after crash Monday morning. They say a car and motorcycle collided around 10 a.m. at Highway 80 and Cody Lane. The motorcyclist was killed. According Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, the victim is 63-year-old Lyn Harden...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting at Statesboro off-campus apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person at an off-campus apartment complex. Information on the incident is limited at this time, but FOX 28 was able to confirm that the incident took place at the 111 South Apartments along Rucker Lane across Main Street from Georgia Southern University.
STATESBORO, GA
counton2.com

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs...
SAVANNAH, GA

