Fashion Illusion! This Dress Looks Like a Chic Top and Skirt Set

 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It's an unfortunate fact that when you want to tuck a basic short-sleeve tee into a skirt, you may run into a few issues. Unless you're wearing a skintight bodycon style or a leotard, you're not going to snag the beautiful seamless aesthetic you're going for. And even if you do, constant readjustments are necessary to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

But luckily, this dress from Zattcas eliminates this pesky problem thanks to its design! It seriously looks like you're rocking a skirt and dress combo, and you won't have to worry about anything appearing out of place — this ensemble is all wrapped into one.

Get the Zattcas Women's Short Sleeve Midi Dress for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

No one will be able to tell that you're not actually wearing a two-piece ensemble when you have this dress in your rotation. It's seriously incredible! Shoppers say the design makes this dress particularly comfortable — in fact, it's one of the easiest frocks to wear. You can choose the combination based on your personal style, and they include tops of various colors teamed with a different type of print on the skirt portion. All of the dresses have a tie at the waist which you can adjust, making the skirt and top duo look that much more convincing!

Get the Zattcas Women's Short Sleeve Midi Dress for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Another dainty detail that elevates this dress would have to be the hidden pockets. Any dress with storage immediately earns bonus points in our books, and shoppers agree that this feature is a handy touch. Yes, it's clear that this dress has the comfort, the right casual look and the price point we want when shopping for new staples. Best of all, this isn't just a seasonal smash — with the autumn air slowly creeping in, transitional items are more important than ever. You'll be able to wear this outfit for the next few months, and it will be equally trendy once spring rolls around again. Done!

See it: Get the Zattcas Women's Short Sleeve Midi Dress for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

