Who is Casey Hammer? Armie Hammer’s Aunt Featured in ‘House of Hammer’ Documentary

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQgn1_0hDsXUsG00

Armie Hammer’s alleged victims are not the only ones coming forward with specifics about their relationships with the actor, including his alleged fantasies of cannibalism and rape. But the new discovery+ docuseries, House of Hammer, also shows his own aunt, Casey Hammer, speaking out against the actor and the rest of their family.

In the trailer that dropped Wednesday (Aug. 10), two of Armie’s ex-girlfriends speak out against the Call Me By Your Name actor, and his aunt, Casey, gives a detailed overview of the Hammer family.

“On the outside, we were a perfect family. But magnify Succession a million times and it was my family,” she claimed. “If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem poll.”

Casey, who is estranged from most of her family, is the granddaughter of businessman Armand Hammer and sister to Michael Hammer — Armie’s father.

According to her interview in the three-part docuseries, every generation of her family “has been involved in dark misdeeds” that just keep getting “worse and worse and worse.”

In her 2015 book, Casey, who has been outspoken about her upbringing, made claims that her father (and Armie’s grandfather), Julian Hammer, sexually abused her as a child, per Vanity Fair.

“I know my grandfather had a dark side, but I saw my father’s dark side first hand,” Casey said in the trailer. “And I’ve seen my brother’s dark side. It was like a monster unleashed. Now it’s Armie Hammer.”

She continued, “I’ve let the Hammers control me my whole life. It’s time to stop. I refuse to be silenced.”

At the end of the trailer, Casey teased viewers, concluding with, “My name is Casey Hammer and I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family.”

House of Hammer will be available to stream Sept. 2 on discovery+.

