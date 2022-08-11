ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Q 105.7

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors

Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Troy, NY
PLANetizen

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Good Food#Food Stall Info#Mac And Cheese#Tacos#Food Drink#The Shirt Factory#The Food Truck Corral
WNYT

Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80

Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?

During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens

“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
nippertown.com

The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival Set for August 20 in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN – Three community organizations have partnered to present The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival on Aug. 20, featuring bands and solo artists from around Johnstown, the Capital Region, and beyond. There will be no admission charge for this event. Hosted by the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth, the...
wamc.org

Troy circus turns trash into treasure

At one time or another we all have been served a meal by a person we would deem a clown. One way we could come to that description is by an engaging server who offers pleasant witticisms and jokes. The opposite is a person who is so unknowingly inept they become funny.
TROY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Celebration of life set for Warren County woman

We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
WARREN COUNTY, NY

