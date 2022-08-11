Read full article on original website
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
PLANetizen
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
Tractor and Truck Pull benefit held at Albany Saratoga Speedway
The event is to help Lyle DeVore beat his battle with cancer. DeVore is fighting rectal cancer that is metastasized to stage 4 liver cancer.
The Gilded Age Filming In Troy! Do You Recognize These Scene Locations?
There is an excitement in the air of the Capital Region as the HBO series 'The Gilded Age' brings Hollywood to your hometown. According to Townsquare Media, the second season of this period piece, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and others, have been filming in Albany, Cohoes and Troy for much of the month of August.
WNYT
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens
“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
nippertown.com
The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival Set for August 20 in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN – Three community organizations have partnered to present The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival on Aug. 20, featuring bands and solo artists from around Johnstown, the Capital Region, and beyond. There will be no admission charge for this event. Hosted by the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth, the...
wamc.org
Troy circus turns trash into treasure
At one time or another we all have been served a meal by a person we would deem a clown. One way we could come to that description is by an engaging server who offers pleasant witticisms and jokes. The opposite is a person who is so unknowingly inept they become funny.
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks
A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.
WNYT
Celebration of life set for Warren County woman
We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
Bloody Mess: Animal Carcasses Spill Out onto Capital Region Roadway
Ok, this is nasty. Very nasty. On Wednesday, a truck carrying animal remains spilled on to a very busy portion of Route 9 in Queensbury. Right in front of the Lake George Outlets to be exact. One witness posted a very graphic video to Facebook, claiming the driver of the...
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
