Look: Bryce Cofield, recent Sierra Canyon transfer, puts defender on a poster in Europe

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

The 6-foot-4, high-flying sophomore shows the UK what he can do during the Axe Euro Tour

Bryce Cofield is one of the hottest young stars in high school basketball, and now Europe has gotten a glimpse of what he can do.

He sent the UK crowd into a frenzy Thursday with a posterizing dunk over one defender after splitting two others at the top of the key.

The recent transfer from West Ranch to Sierra Canyon competed for his new team as the California Basketball Club, including fellow recent transfer Ashton Hardaway and Bronny James .

The game Thursday was part of Sierra Canyon's tour through Europe this month.

The remaining televised games are at 11 a.m. Aug. 15 on ESPN2 (in Paris), and 9 a.m. Aug. 18 on ESPNU (in Rome). Both times Pacific.

Cofield, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is quickly showing he's very comfortable playing with his new team, regardless of the continent he's playing on.

