'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Poll: Abortion enters top five Latino issues
A majority of respondents say the procedure should be legal regardless of their personal beliefs, according to a July survey from two Latino civil rights organizations.
