Palm Bay releases Addendum #2 to ARPA Request for Applications and announces Special Council Meeting

The City of Palm Bay has published a second addendum to the Request for Applications (RFA) for agencies seeking grant funds under the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. Applicants seeking funds to address homelessness, affordable housing, and related public services can view Addendum #2, which features additional questions and answers, at www.pbfl.org/ARPA. Applicants should carefully review the application, addendums, and all other materials as provided on the City’s ARPA webpage prior to submitting an application for grant funds. All applications must be submitted no later than 5 PM on August 15, 2022. Applications submitted or delivered after that time, will not be accepted. Incomplete applications will be considered ineligible for funds. Additional inquiries can be sent to ARPA@pbfl.org.

The City of Palm Bay will hold a Special Council Meeting on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6 PM in Palm Bay Council Chambers. Applicants are required to attend and provide a brief overview of their proposed use of funds for Council’s consideration. Starting on August 16, 2022, City staff will review all applications for completeness and eligibility. Incomplete applications and applications which are not eligible under the published Request for Applications will not be provided to City Council for consideration. All eligible applicants will be notified in writing on next steps in preparation for the Special Council Meeting on September 22, 2022.

The City of Palm Bay has allocated $18,009,865 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). At the May 5, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, Palm Bay City Council earmarked $5 million for the purpose of addressing homelessness, affordable housing, and any public services associated with such efforts. The City is seeking applications from eligible applicants for such purposes. The Request for Applications (RFA) was published on the City’s website at www.pbfl.org/ARPA on Monday, June 13, 2022. Submissions will be due by 5 PM on Monday, August 15, 2022. All applications shall be delivered to the City Manager’s Office, 3rd Floor of Palm Bay City Hall located at 120 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay Florida 32907. Applications received after 5 PM will not be accepted.

Updates on this RFA will be posted on the City’s website at www.pbfl.org/ARPA.