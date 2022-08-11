ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

WFAA

ProRodeo Hall of Famer, Neal Gay, dies at 96

TERRELL, Texas — ProRodeo Hall of Famer Neal Gay died on Aug. 11 at his ranch in Terrell, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was 96 years old. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo issued a statement on its Facebook page about Gay's passing, which...
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
WFAA

Car heaven! DriveXotic gives drivers their dream ride

CRESSON, Texas — For auto-enthusiasts, there is a place where they can drive Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris around a 12-turn track. Where Batmobiles, a DeLorean, the A-Team van and the most famous vehicles in Hollywood history sit side-by-side. Is this car heaven? No, it is 20 miles outside of...
CRESSON, TX

