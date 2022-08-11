FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.

