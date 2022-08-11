Read full article on original website
WFAA
Exclusive: Father of Makenna Elrod-Seiler speaks out for first time following Uvalde mass shooting that took his daughter's life
UVALDE, Texas — For the first time, Makenna Elrod-Seiler's father speaks about his pain after his daughter was taken away from him in the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. As summer ends and the chatter about what happened in Uvalde slows down, Makenna's family reminds people that...
ProRodeo Hall of Famer, Neal Gay, dies at 96
TERRELL, Texas — ProRodeo Hall of Famer Neal Gay died on Aug. 11 at his ranch in Terrell, Texas, according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He was 96 years old. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo issued a statement on its Facebook page about Gay's passing, which...
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video at DFW Airport, airline says
DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Video of the fight...
Texas man charged for using drone to deliver drugs, contraband to Fort Worth correctional facility, officials say
SMITHVILLE, Texas — A Texas man has been federally charged for allegedly flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Friday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested at his...
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
Mineral Wells ISD launches four-day school week to retain teachers. Here's how people feel about it
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — As the vibrant crossing guard helped children along the street at Mineral Well ISD’s Houston Elementary School, she wished students a good weekend. Weekends at Mineral Wells ISD schools begin early after the district implemented a four-day school week for the new school year.
Man arrested after attempting to kidnap child at meet-the-teacher night in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A 31-year-old man was arrested after police said he attempted to kidnap a child during a meet-the-teacher night in North Richland Hills. North Richland Hills Police said the incident happened on Aug. 9 at the International Leadership of Texas School. A man identified as...
One dead after shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say. The shooting occurred near 26 Boulevard and Vance, according to police, just near the border of North Richland Hills and Richland Hills. According to a spokesperson with Richland Hills police,...
WFAA
Car heaven! DriveXotic gives drivers their dream ride
CRESSON, Texas — For auto-enthusiasts, there is a place where they can drive Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris around a 12-turn track. Where Batmobiles, a DeLorean, the A-Team van and the most famous vehicles in Hollywood history sit side-by-side. Is this car heaven? No, it is 20 miles outside of...
