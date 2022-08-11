ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NFL looks like old self entering 3rd season in COVID-19 era

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids’ bicycles for rides to practice. Fans are rubbing elbows with their favorite players to get those coveted autographs. Yes, the NFL is...
