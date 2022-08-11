ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Dwight L Moody

Reverend Dwight L Moody, befriended to many as “Preacher Moody” passed away in Covington, Georgia on March 30, 2022 at the age of 80. He began his career in the US Army and proudly served his country for 11 years. He also served veterans on many levels. After...
COVINGTON, GA
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb tenants are days away from complex-wide evictions

Two hundred residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex have only 19 days to find new places to stay after the residents claim that their leases have been unexpectedly terminated. Residents of the Forst at Columbia apartments in Decatur have gained the attention of county officials as they face...
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett County: Take a Staycation This Fall

With summer winding down and school starting up, a Gwinnett Staycation offers plenty of touristy things to do without days of travel. Did you know the largest Hindu Mandir (temple) in the U.S. is right here in Gwinnett and open for tours? The magnificent BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir opened on Rockbridge Road in Lilburn in 2007 after only 17 months of construction. More than 34,000 pieces of limestone, marble, and sandstone were hand-carved in India and assembled in Lilburn like a giant jigsaw puzzle. There are some restrictions on photography (outside only) and a modest dress code. Visiting hours are 9:00am to 6:00pm daily, no reservations required, and admission is free.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally Car-free part two: a two-hour walk along South Cobb Drive and Oakdale Road

I didn’t expect to write my second installment of Accidentally car-free so soon, but this morning I decided to do a one-hour out, one-hour back walk along Oakdale Road and South Cobb Drive in the direction of the East West Connector. If you have no idea what Accidentally car-free is about, visit the link in the first sentence to learn about my project.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
macaronikid.com

2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE

Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
DULUTH, GA

