Nebraska State

Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
What does ‘net zero carbon emissions’ mean, and how do we get there?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While carbon emissions are starting to decrease in Nebraska, there’s still a lot of room for growth. That’s why local agencies are uniting to educate the community on how they can help. Conservation Nebraska partnered with Lincoln Electric System, Nebraska Public Power District...
Gov. Ricketts calls for transparency after FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed the FBI’s raid of Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home during a press conference on Monday. The governor echoed many other Republicans’ reactions to the search of Mar-a-Lago, calling for increased transparency from the Department of Justice and FBI on why they chose to conduct a raid.
