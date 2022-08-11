ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NewsTimes

Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsTimes

Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsTimes

DNR: Indiana fish kill likely due to heat, natural events

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of fish found dead in a northeastern Indiana lake likely died from natural events tied to recent hot weather, state wildlife officials said. Fisheries biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited Clear Lake on Aug. 4 after residents reported numerous dead fish in the lake near the Steuben County town of Fremont, The Journal Gazette reported.
FREMONT, IN
NewsTimes

Buying a car in Connecticut? It’s among the costlier places to own

Owning and operating a new car in Connecticut costs $314 more annually than the national average, according to a new AAA study. The average cost of having a new car in Connecticut is $11,042 or $920.16 per month. That’s compared to the national average $10,728 or $894 per month, according to AAA’s annual Your Driving Costs study.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Police: Possible injuries after crash on I-84 in Newtown

NEWTOWN — Possible injuries have been reported after a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Newtown, State Police say. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 9 in Newtown, police say. Police provided no information regarding the severity of injuries, but said a news release would be issued later Saturday.
NEWTOWN, CT

