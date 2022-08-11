Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of...
NewsTimes
Why Alex Jones’ lead attorney in CT is facing punishment in Sandy Hook defamation trial
NEWTOWN — A judge will decide Wednesday whether to punish one of Connecticut’s highest-profile defense attorneys over allegations that he shared with other lawyers protected medical records of grieving Sandy Hook families who won a defamation case against Alex Jones. Norm Pattis, a New Haven attorney who is...
NewsTimes
Plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border, killing 2
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
NewsTimes
‘Connecticut’s families are suffering’: Insurers face scrutiny following steep rate hike proposals
Rate hikes being sought by health insurers serving state residents are “among the steepest in the country” the state’s Attorney General William Tong said Monday at a state Department of Insurance public hearing that aimed to address proposed increases. “Connecticut’s families are suffering and are getting squeezed...
NewsTimes
DNR: Indiana fish kill likely due to heat, natural events
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — Hundreds of fish found dead in a northeastern Indiana lake likely died from natural events tied to recent hot weather, state wildlife officials said. Fisheries biologists with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited Clear Lake on Aug. 4 after residents reported numerous dead fish in the lake near the Steuben County town of Fremont, The Journal Gazette reported.
NewsTimes
Buying a car in Connecticut? It’s among the costlier places to own
Owning and operating a new car in Connecticut costs $314 more annually than the national average, according to a new AAA study. The average cost of having a new car in Connecticut is $11,042 or $920.16 per month. That’s compared to the national average $10,728 or $894 per month, according to AAA’s annual Your Driving Costs study.
NewsTimes
Votes are in: These are Connecticut's favorite regional grocery store chains
With the news of grocery chains like Wegmans and Amazon Fresh making their Connecticut debut, there has been a renewed interest in the the state's supermarkets. Around Connecticut, regional grocery chains reign supreme with stores like Big Y World Class Market and ShopRite being among some of the most recognizable.
NewsTimes
CT's best used bookstores of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in used bookstores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Pourings & Passages.
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
NewsTimes
CT's best burrito restaurants of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in burritos, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion.
NewsTimes
Police: Possible injuries after crash on I-84 in Newtown
NEWTOWN — Possible injuries have been reported after a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 84 in Newtown, State Police say. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Interstate 84 westbound near exit 9 in Newtown, police say. Police provided no information regarding the severity of injuries, but said a news release would be issued later Saturday.
