Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment At the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)
The first time Sacheen Littlefeather encountered the Academy, in 1973, she was booed onstage at the Oscars, heckled with mock ululations and so-called “tomahawk chops” offstage and threatened with arrest and physical assault. Nearly half a century later, she will return to the Academy as an invited guest of honor for an evening of reflection at the Museum, featuring something she never dared to imagine: a formal apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.More from The Hollywood ReporterKendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka Shorts Have Qualified for Oscar Consideration (Exclusive)Korea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave'...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Moves From Starz to Peacock for 2023 Launch
The “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” will now air on Peacock rather than Starz. The series is expected to debut on the streaming service in 2023, with Peacock currently having all three of the “John Wick” films released to date. The series hails from Lionsgate, which also produces the film franchise. As previously announced, the three-episode event series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the “John Wick” universe which serves as a refuge for assassins. It is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), based on Ian McShane’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RespectAbility Unveils Virtual Entertainment Lab Fellows
RespectAbility, the non-profit that seeks to combat stigmas for people with disabilities through advocacy, has announced the participants for the virtual edition of its Lab for Entertainment Professionals with Disabilities. RespectAbility hosted virtual labs during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued the effort, along with an in-person lab, as a digital format may be better suited for some fellows.More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment At the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)"We Were Always Coming Up With Our Own Theories": 'THR Presents' Q&A With the '90s Cast of 'Yellowjackets'Emmys: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to Receive...
Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9th – Live from D23 Expo 2022
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT. Tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005225/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Aubrey Plaza on the origins of April Ludgate on 'Parks and Recreation'
Actress Aubrey Plaza joined Conan O’Brien for a recent episode of his ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast to chat about her breakout role as April Ludgate on ‘Parks and Recreation.’
Comments / 0