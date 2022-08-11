Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton schools still need teachers and paras, officials say
SHELTON — Interviews continue as the school district looks to fill all its vacancies before school opens on Sept. 8. Schools Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said the district has avoided staff shortages experienced by so many other districts throughout the state this summer. Overall, Pannozzo said Shelton has hired 23 teachers, two board certified behavior analysts, and two principals.
3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut in Bridgeport to receive $500K to help homeless veterans get jobs
There will soon be more help coming to Bridgeport to help homeless veterans get jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
“Engagement Center” Eyed For Problem Block
A Fair Haven-based harm reduction coalition has its sights set on turning a vacant Grand Avenue lot into a one-stop “engagement center” for sex workers, day laborers, drug users, and other struggling populations. They have the backing of local businesses and social service organizations. Now they’re looking...
Bristol Press
Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness
BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds
Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: School bus driver shortage ahead of fall semester
In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
“Yo Soy Boricua!”: Puerto Rico Festival Keeps Hearts Beating On The Green
New Haven became an island on Saturday, but no man was left standing alone. The call of “Yo soy boricua!” – I am Puerto Rican! — and the sounds of bachata, reggaeton, and merengue vibrated from the Green as hundreds gathered for New Haven’s annual Puerto Rican festival hosted by Puerto Ricans United (PRU).
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
Comments / 0