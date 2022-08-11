ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Shelton schools still need teachers and paras, officials say

SHELTON — Interviews continue as the school district looks to fill all its vacancies before school opens on Sept. 8. Schools Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said the district has avoided staff shortages experienced by so many other districts throughout the state this summer. Overall, Pannozzo said Shelton has hired 23 teachers, two board certified behavior analysts, and two principals.
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

3 transportation projects in Connecticut to receive federal funding

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for three projects in the state that will advance pedestrian safety, build or improve bike trails, and connect trails to CT Fastrak line. A total of $41.6 million is earmarked for the programs, from the national Rebuilding American Infrastructure...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

“Engagement Center” Eyed For Problem Block

A Fair Haven-based harm reduction coalition has its sights set on turning a vacant Grand Avenue lot into a one-stop ​“engagement center” for sex workers, day laborers, drug users, and other struggling populations. They have the backing of local businesses and social service organizations. Now they’re looking...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bleachers hosts car show for autism awareness

BRISTOL – Having a son with autism inspired city resident Lyndon McLellan to host a car show behind Bleachers Bar over the weekend. His love of cars blended with his love for his son Riley, 12, were the catalysts to Puzzled Kustoms’ Inaugural Car & Bike Show Sunday. Proceeds from the event went to benefit the largest autism research organization in the U.S., Autism Speaks.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#School Teachers#High School
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: A mighty New Haven industrial corridor is reduced to weeds

Since its founding in 1638, New Haven has been shaped by over 380 years of history along its streets, river fronts, and harbor. This heritage is reflected in historic districts that are documented and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. One of these, the River Street National Historic District, is the site of industries that made New Haven a thriving manufacturing center between the Civil War and World War I. River Street is one of the last industrial historic districts in New Haven and represents an era when city workers sent their products worldwide.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: School bus driver shortage ahead of fall semester

In one incident, a restaurant owner shot and killed a man during a fight. In the second incident, a restaurant owner was shot and killed after a fight. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Whitcraft

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitcraft: https://www.whitcraft.com/. Whitcraft is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered precision formed, precision machined, and fabricated parts on the industry’s leading aircraft and engine platforms. Whitcraft has Connecticut locations in Plainville, South Windsor, and Eastford. Whitcraft is offering a $5000 sign-on bonus and had comprehensive and...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash

DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen

Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy