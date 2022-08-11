Michigan's only professional ballet company is celebrating its 50th anniversary season, and it's bringing performances outdoors for everyone to enjoy. The GR Ballet dancers will perform under the colorful evening skies, while giving audiences a taste of what's to come for their 2022-23 season. Featured works will include James Sofranko’s Mozart Symphony, an excerpt from Sofranko’s A Dreamer, the pas de deux from Romeo & Juliet, and selected works from Jumpstart 2022, Katarzyna Skarpetowska’s Off the Canvas, and Balanchine’s Serenade.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO