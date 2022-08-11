Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Is DTE ready for the electric vehicle future in Michigan?
(WXYZ) — More and more people are switching to electric vehicles, or EVs. Yet in light of recent power outages, some are asking if companies like DTE is ready for the EV future. Gwen Wee lives in East English Village. Her power recently went out when a DTE transmission...
Fox17
GR Ballet brings professional dance performances outdoors during Summer Series
Michigan's only professional ballet company is celebrating its 50th anniversary season, and it's bringing performances outdoors for everyone to enjoy. The GR Ballet dancers will perform under the colorful evening skies, while giving audiences a taste of what's to come for their 2022-23 season. Featured works will include James Sofranko’s Mozart Symphony, an excerpt from Sofranko’s A Dreamer, the pas de deux from Romeo & Juliet, and selected works from Jumpstart 2022, Katarzyna Skarpetowska’s Off the Canvas, and Balanchine’s Serenade.
Comments / 0