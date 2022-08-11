Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
The preseason college football poll is out, and LSU is nowhere to be found
For the first time since 2000, the LSU Tigers will enter the season unranked in the preseason poll. The tigers were left on the outside looking in of the first poll after going 11 and 12 over the course of the last two seasons. Alabama was ranked number one, followed...
atozsports.com
Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium
The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
theadvocate.com
Letters: A room full of coaches but not a single question for LHSAA executive director
If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
theadvocate.com
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
thelouisianaweekend.com
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
theadvocate.com
Southern University system reinstating indoor mask mandate on Monday
The Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, a recommendation that came from the system's Covid-19 task force, the university said Sunday night. The mandates goes into effect Monday at Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport,...
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
Zachary High’s Kylin Jackson Commits to LSU
The Zachary High product had narrowed it down to two, LSU and Texas A&M, but earlier in the week his mind was made up that he wanted to stay in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022
As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
theadvocate.com
Ascension woman accused in federal scam in Louisiana also charged in Georgia conspiracy
An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said. The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest...
theadvocate.com
SLU begins pinning tradition for teacher candidates
Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first pinning ceremony. Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of yearlong residency placements. According to the college, the pinning ceremony is vital to continue prioritizing the principles of the...
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High athlete finishes second in nation high jump; three honored for track meet
East Feliciana Parish public schools recognized three East Feliciana High School students for their recent track and field accomplishments at the August meeting of the parish School Board. Herman Batiste finished second place in the country for all 17-18 year olds in the high jump with a jump of 6...
theadvocate.com
Two Zachary High School girls’ basketball players commit to colleges
Zachary High School girls’ basketball players Alissa O’Dell and Bria Raymond have committed to playing basketball after graduating from Zachary High School. O’Dell has committed to play at Loyola University in New Orleans, and Raymond has committed to play for Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana Hospital Association names board members, New Orleans attorney appointed to defense counsel organization
James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022
Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
theadvocate.com
LSU football continues to come up big with local recruits. The latest is from Zachary.
Zachary safety Kylin Jackson knows how to react quickly to make a big play, but the tables were turned as a crowd of teammates, friends and family awaited Jackson’s college decision. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Jackson committed to LSU over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in an event held at...
