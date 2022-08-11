ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
Alex Vaughn performs in Louisiana Tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Classically trained pianist and burgeoning star, Alex Vaughn, will perform for Welcome Week at Dillard University in New Orleans on August 15th. The show begins at 6pm and lasts until 8pm. Alex will perform at 6:40pm. Alex Vaughn, who opened for three sold-out shows for Summer Walker, has a new single “Mirage” out now. Mirage has over 2 million streams and counting. Listen to Alex Vaughn’s music HERE Welcome Week concert series is taking place all over the country. For more information, visit https://www.cfawelcomeweek.com/
Southern University system reinstating indoor mask mandate on Monday

The Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, a recommendation that came from the system's Covid-19 task force, the university said Sunday night. The mandates goes into effect Monday at Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport,...
New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022

As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
SLU begins pinning tradition for teacher candidates

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first pinning ceremony. Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of yearlong residency placements. According to the college, the pinning ceremony is vital to continue prioritizing the principles of the...
LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
Two Zachary High School girls’ basketball players commit to colleges

Zachary High School girls’ basketball players Alissa O’Dell and Bria Raymond have committed to playing basketball after graduating from Zachary High School. O’Dell has committed to play at Loyola University in New Orleans, and Raymond has committed to play for Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana Hospital Association names board members, New Orleans attorney appointed to defense counsel organization

James “Jim” Riviere Jr. received the 2022 Award of Merit from the International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines. The award recognizes individuals making significant contributions to any facet of aviation. Riviere chartered the Aviation Association of Louisiana. The group introduced a constitutional amendment dedicating aviation fuel taxes...
Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022

Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
