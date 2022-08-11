Read full article on original website
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Stay in a Pabst Blue Ribbon 80′ Inspired Motel in Traverse City
Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to take vacationers in Traverse City back to a simpler time. Capitalizing on the brand’s new platform “Pabst is the Place", it offers new PBR-themed hotel rooms. According to Crain's Detroit, the nostalgic roadside Grand Traverse Motel on East Front Street was chosen as...
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Honeymoon Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City
A downstate bride honeymooning in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have no doubt been through a lot together. “We were friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked out!”
traverseticker.com
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: Five Takeaways From A Chaotic Summer At Local Restaurants
Another busy summer, another deluge of rude customers at local restaurants and bars. That was the key takeaway late last month when Short’s Brewing Company posted a social media PSA proclaiming that it would no longer tolerate harassment and bad behavior from angry patrons. “Summer business brings the return of customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back,” the post stated. “Spoiler alert: this year they are as relentless as ever.”
northernexpress.com
Say Cheese! Five Fromagers Putting Northern Michigan on the Cheese Map
The European Union might be the world leader in cheese production (7 million metric tons annually), and, sure, Wisconsin has rightfully earned its “America’s Dairyland” title (it produced 3.5 billion tons in 2021). But Michigan—northern Michigan, in particular—is quickly, albeit quietly, becoming a mecca for cheesemakers, mongers, and addicts alike. Here, we share a small sampling of our region’s fabulous fromagers and what makes each so darn special.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
leelanauticker.com
Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County
Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
worldatlas.com
10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan
When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study
The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
moderncampground.com
200-Site RV Park Coming to Kalkaska County
Pine Brook Properties is developing a 200-plus-site recreational vehicle park and a self-storage facility on 80 acres of commercially zoned property along M-72, just west of the village of Kalkaska (Michigan). According to a report, the project’s goal is to provide more options for storage and camping in the area,...
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal
As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
Harbor Springs Woman Charged for Killing Boyfriend in Emmet County
A 48-year-old Harbor Springs woman was charged with homicide Friday for allegedly killing her boyfriend on Wednesday, according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, CCE Central Dispatch got a call from a woman who said she shot her boyfriend at a home on State Road near Middle Village Road in Friendship Township.
Up North Voice
Public comment sought for Roscommon County forest plans
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving. Plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment is welcome now, before those plans are finalized. In-person...
