In Brawl, plenty is on the line

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If you hang around this West Virginia football facility and the team it houses for any amount of time these days, you can sense something different in the air. Yeah, it's still 17 or so days before the Sept. 1 opener in Pittsburgh, the renewal of...
Koonz sees improvement in WVU’s special teams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Mountaineer football team has spent a lot of time, effort and equity this year in trying to improve its special teams. West Virginia does return placekicker Casey Legg, who hit 19 of 23 field goals last year, which at a 82.61% conversion rate was fourth in the Big 12, and long snapper Austin Brinkman, who was nearly perfect in 2021.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jeff Koonz 8/15/22

West Virginia's assistant coach Jeff Koonz serves as the Mountaineers' special teams coordinator and also oversees the squad's inside linebackers. He's dealing with a number of new players in each of those phases this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker

Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/15/22

West Virginia women's soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown isn't afraid to review and address the issues that broke the Mountaineers' streak of 21 consecutive seasons of making the NCAA postseason. She's also feeling good about a more balanced roster that could be the foundation of the start of a new run.
Mon (West Virginia) BOE sees concept drawings for Alternative Learning Center building expansion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Schools is continuing to improve the Alternative Learning Center in Mylan Park. Currently, students from grades 6-12 are at the center and elementary students are at the old Westover junior high, Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said. Over the years, the ALC, which is commonly called the Excel Center, has seen improvements, such as a new building about 15 years ago that was expanded about five years ago.
ZERO run/walk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in West Virginia to su…
