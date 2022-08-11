Read full article on original website
WVNews
In Brawl, plenty is on the line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If you hang around this West Virginia football facility and the team it houses for any amount of time these days, you can sense something different in the air. Yeah, it's still 17 or so days before the Sept. 1 opener in Pittsburgh, the renewal of...
WVNews
Koonz sees improvement in WVU’s special teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Mountaineer football team has spent a lot of time, effort and equity this year in trying to improve its special teams. West Virginia does return placekicker Casey Legg, who hit 19 of 23 field goals last year, which at a 82.61% conversion rate was fourth in the Big 12, and long snapper Austin Brinkman, who was nearly perfect in 2021.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jeff Koonz 8/15/22
West Virginia's assistant coach Jeff Koonz serves as the Mountaineers' special teams coordinator and also oversees the squad's inside linebackers. He's dealing with a number of new players in each of those phases this season. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
WVNews
WVU's Izzo-Brown doesn't shy away from 2021 streakbreaker
Most college coaches are loath to discuss last year -- especially if that season didn't produce results that met preseason expectations. WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is not one of those coaches. Thus it is that WVU's ultra-successful mentor didn't back away from speaking about last year's 10-5-5...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/15/22
West Virginia women's soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown isn't afraid to review and address the issues that broke the Mountaineers' streak of 21 consecutive seasons of making the NCAA postseason. She's also feeling good about a more balanced roster that could be the foundation of the start of a new run.
WVNews
Mon (West Virginia) BOE sees concept drawings for Alternative Learning Center building expansion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Schools is continuing to improve the Alternative Learning Center in Mylan Park. Currently, students from grades 6-12 are at the center and elementary students are at the old Westover junior high, Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said. Over the years, the ALC, which is commonly called the Excel Center, has seen improvements, such as a new building about 15 years ago that was expanded about five years ago.
WVNews
Aviation youth expo set Friday & Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aviation lovers and those with an interest in aeronautics careers are invited to attend the free Carl Hopkins Aviation Youth Expo hosted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex. The event will be held indoor and outdoor, rain or shine.
WVNews
Antero employees renovate school sports complex in Wetzel County, West Virginia
PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WV News) — Employees with Antero Resources, the state’s largest natural gas producer, volunteered at Valley High School last month to renovate the school’s sports complex. With support from RDR Energy Resources, Instant Growth Hydroseeding LLC and Laurel Aggregates, volunteers dedicated a combined 400...
WVNews
Marion County West Virginia, BOE hears update from East Fairmont Stadium Committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stadium Committee updated the Marion County Board of Education on the school’s need for an on-campus sports complex, hoping that board members share their vision for the project. The proposed complex, which officials...
WVNews
ZERO run/walk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in West Virginia to su…
WVNews
William Joseph Milot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Mar…
WVNews
Marion BOE 8-15-22
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stad…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent discusses county's assessment scores as fall semester nears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Marion County students set to return to the classroom next week, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage and her staff are preparing for the 2022-23 school year, thanks in part to recently returned statewide assessment scores. The county has now been able to...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to consider ARPA allocations Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday evening, with several American Rescue Plan Act fund utilizations on the agenda. The first use of ARPA funds is for $18,750, which will be matching the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County’s contribution for a wide-ranging beautification project.
WVNews
Connecticut man gets 100-month fed prison term for Marion County, West Virginia, gun crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Marion County has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed the sentence on William Joseph Milot for aiding and abetting the false statement in connection with the acquisition of firearms.
WVNews
Free Virtual All Veterans Job Fair set today from noon-4 p.m.; sign up at success.recruitmilitary.com
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair from noon-4 p.m. today. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
