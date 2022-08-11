Homeless woman gets 1-15 for drug charge & failure to appear in Harrison County, West Virginia, case

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Connecticut man gets 100-month fed prison term for Marion County, West Virginia, gun crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Connecticut man who committed a gun crime in Marion County has been sentenced to 100 months in federal prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed the sentence on William Joseph Milot for aiding and abetting the false statement in connection with the acquisition of firearms.
WVNews
Mountwood Park in Wood County, West Virginia, sees improvements
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Wood County officials hope major improvements undertaken at Mountwood Park recently will translate into making it a favorite local recreational site as well as attracting out-of-town visitors to enjoy all the park has to offer. Wood County Parks Director Jeremy Cross said excavation work...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council to consider ARPA allocations Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet Thursday evening, with several American Rescue Plan Act fund utilizations on the agenda. The first use of ARPA funds is for $18,750, which will be matching the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County’s contribution for a wide-ranging beautification project.
WVNews
2-vehicle accident injures one Monday morning on Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One was transported to United Hospital Center after a two-vehicle collision occurred Monday just before 10 a.m. on top of Bridgeport Hill in the eastbound lane of U.S. 50. Harrison County EMS provided transport and the Clarksburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Superintendent discusses county's assessment scores as fall semester nears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Marion County students set to return to the classroom next week, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage and her staff are preparing for the 2022-23 school year, thanks in part to recently returned statewide assessment scores. The county has now been able to...
WVNews
Marion County West Virginia, BOE hears update from East Fairmont Stadium Committee
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stadium Committee updated the Marion County Board of Education on the school’s need for an on-campus sports complex, hoping that board members share their vision for the project. The proposed complex, which officials...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to consider engaging architect consultant for review of GSA
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a change order on the general services annex construction project and again discuss, potentially in executive session, the status of construction. The commissioners will also consider engaging Ralph Pederson as an architect consultant to do a...
WVNews
Aviation youth expo set Friday & Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aviation lovers and those with an interest in aeronautics careers are invited to attend the free Carl Hopkins Aviation Youth Expo hosted 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Bridge Sports Complex. The event will be held indoor and outdoor, rain or shine.
WVNews
ZERO run/walk
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk in West Virginia to su…
WVNews
Marion BOE 8-15-22
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, members of the East Fairmont High School Stad…
WVNews
Mon (West Virginia) BOE sees concept drawings for Alternative Learning Center building expansion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Schools is continuing to improve the Alternative Learning Center in Mylan Park. Currently, students from grades 6-12 are at the center and elementary students are at the old Westover junior high, Deputy Superintendent Donna Talerico said. Over the years, the ALC, which is commonly called the Excel Center, has seen improvements, such as a new building about 15 years ago that was expanded about five years ago.
WVNews
Antero employees renovate school sports complex in Wetzel County, West Virginia
PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WV News) — Employees with Antero Resources, the state’s largest natural gas producer, volunteered at Valley High School last month to renovate the school’s sports complex. With support from RDR Energy Resources, Instant Growth Hydroseeding LLC and Laurel Aggregates, volunteers dedicated a combined 400...
WVNews
USDA Rural Development welcomes new community development specialist to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The USDA Rural Development West Virginia office welcomes the addition of Kayleigh Kyle as a community development specialist to the state Rural Development team. Kyle joins USDA Rural Development from the Fairmont Community Development Partnership Inc., where she served as the organization’s executive director...
WVNews
Beverly Ann Matheny
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Ann Matheny, 71, of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on November 13, 1950, a daughter of the late Henry F. and Jeanne Alice Cunningham Lyon.
WVNews
In Brawl, plenty is on the line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If you hang around this West Virginia football facility and the team it houses for any amount of time these days, you can sense something different in the air. Yeah, it's still 17 or so days before the Sept. 1 opener in Pittsburgh, the renewal of...
WVNews
Koonz sees improvement in WVU’s special teams
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — The Mountaineer football team has spent a lot of time, effort and equity this year in trying to improve its special teams. West Virginia does return placekicker Casey Legg, who hit 19 of 23 field goals last year, which at a 82.61% conversion rate was fourth in the Big 12, and long snapper Austin Brinkman, who was nearly perfect in 2021.
WVNews
Liberty's Lancaster takes medalist honors in 4-team match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Finishing with a birdie on hole No. 1 didn’t only ensure Liberty’s Jace Lancaster wouldn’t be too far above par. It helped him be the low medalist at Monday’s four-team match.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Matt Moore 8/15/22
West Virginia's offensive line coach Matt Moore says his unit has gotten better with experience, as it returns all five starters from the end of the 2022 season. Still, he's also quick to point out that his group is not yet a finished product. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 8/15/22
West Virginia women's soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown isn't afraid to review and address the issues that broke the Mountaineers' streak of 21 consecutive seasons of making the NCAA postseason. She's also feeling good about a more balanced roster that could be the foundation of the start of a new run.
