New Rule 'Will Massively Change The Premier League,' According to Pep Lijnders

The new five substitutes rule will 'massively change the Premier League' according to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The new rule sparked controversy amongst fans, however, it could prove to be a real game changer for the Reds.

"The big thing this season — and I think the most decisive aspect of this season — will be how teams use the five subs, because that will change massively the Premier League," said Lijnders while speaking to PA Agency (Via Blood Red) .

"We're really happy with that because it means that we can play intense from minute one until minute 95 — [then it is] how to use the squad, how to deal that we play every three days.

"I think the rule saved football, in my opinion, because if you want to play every three days, this was one of the musts to have. I'm really happy that the Premier League saw that, that the clubs saw it but I think as well it is a weapon."

Liverpool used four of the available four substitutions on the opening day of the season against Fulham, bringing on former Fulham youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in the process.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

The new rule will allow for the Reds to rotate more as they head into a campaign with more games than ever with the winter World Cup.

More substitutions will allow for fewer injuries as well as the development of youngsters, who will now have more minutes available to them.

