ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New Rule 'Will Massively Change The Premier League,' According to Pep Lijnders

By Sam Jones
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWEmc_0hDsTPt900

The new five substitutes rule will 'massively change the Premier League' according to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The new five substitutes rule will 'massively change the Premier League' according to Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

The new rule sparked controversy amongst fans, however, it could prove to be a real game changer for the Reds.

"The big thing this season — and I think the most decisive aspect of this season — will be how teams use the five subs, because that will change massively the Premier League," said Lijnders while speaking to PA Agency (Via Blood Red) .

"We're really happy with that because it means that we can play intense from minute one until minute 95 — [then it is] how to use the squad, how to deal that we play every three days.

"I think the rule saved football, in my opinion, because if you want to play every three days, this was one of the musts to have. I'm really happy that the Premier League saw that, that the clubs saw it but I think as well it is a weapon."

Liverpool used four of the available four substitutions on the opening day of the season against Fulham, bringing on former Fulham youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncOZc_0hDsTPt900

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

The new rule will allow for the Reds to rotate more as they head into a campaign with more games than ever with the winter World Cup.

More substitutions will allow for fewer injuries as well as the development of youngsters, who will now have more minutes available to them.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Elliott
The Independent

Former footballer Len Johnrose dies aged 52 after MND battle

Former footballer Len Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017, has died at the age of 52, his charity has said.Johnrose, who had a six-year spell with Bury between 1993 and 1999 and also played for Blackburn, Hartlepool, Burnley and Swansea, helped raise funds for the MND Association following his diagnosis and campaigned for greater player safety.He also sought to raise awareness of the condition among current players through his Project 92 work, after the 2019 FIELD Study identified a four-fold increased risk of developing MND among footballers compared to the general population.Johnrose told the PA news...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Fulham#Reds#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy