The mid-aughts food truck craze may be long gone, but its legacy lives on in one major philosophical tenet for Angelenos—we love an elusive dining experience. Showing up at a random place at an odd hour to find a crowd of people milling around eating (or, more likely, waiting to eat) is an essential rite of passage, and though we’re not following food trucks like we used to, the thrill of the chase remains. Now, though, we’re chasing pop-ups: mobile restaurants that take over an alley or a stretch of sidewalk or someone else’s kitchen for an evening to sell their food and then fade back into the night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO