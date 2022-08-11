Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Sinkholes Have Closed Down a Popular Jersey Shore Beach
Beachgoers, take notice. A popular stretch of sand at the Jersey Shore is closed due to the emergence of sinkholes. As NJ.com reports, a section of Bradley Beach near McCabe Avenue and Ocean Park Avenue has been closed down after several sinkholes sprouted in the sand last Thursday. The Bradley Beach Police Department revealed on Facebook today that another sinkhole opened up at Lake Terrace Beach, in a different part of town near the northern border with Ocean Grove.
Thrillist
The Best Museums to Visit in San Diego
As if our perfect weather, miles of gorgeous beaches, world-famous craft beer scene, and ever-evolving culinary landscape wasn’t enough, San Diego County boasts nearly 100 museums, ranging from musical endeavors and artistic creations to preserving the culture of Indigeonous communities and documenting our long maritime history. Whatever your interests, there’s bound to be a museum to stimulate your mind and restore your soul. Here are eight of our favorite San Diego museums:
Thrillist
Jameson Irish Whiskey Is Opening a Free Pop-Up Distillery in NYC
New Yorkers can end their summer on a boozy Irish note. Jameson Irish Whiskey is teleporting a chunk of Ireland directly onto NYC grounds by opening a pop-up, immersive, modular distillery in Hudson Yards. From August 26 through September 7, the experience will be open daily from 12–5 pm. On Friday and Saturday the party will continue a little longer until 8 pm.
Thrillist
Here's How to Win $100,000, Travel the World, and Develop Your Own Wine Brand
Are you someone with a deep passion for wine, a love of traveling, and a dream of starting your own winery? Well, I've got the ultimate sweepstakes for you. The Ultimate Wine Insider Contest will name one winner that will get a $100,000, all-expense paid wine adventure in France, Italy, South Africa, and Chile, an immersive wine industry experience, and the ability to craft four new wines.
Thrillist
The Best Food Pop-Ups to Visit in LA Right Now
The mid-aughts food truck craze may be long gone, but its legacy lives on in one major philosophical tenet for Angelenos—we love an elusive dining experience. Showing up at a random place at an odd hour to find a crowd of people milling around eating (or, more likely, waiting to eat) is an essential rite of passage, and though we’re not following food trucks like we used to, the thrill of the chase remains. Now, though, we’re chasing pop-ups: mobile restaurants that take over an alley or a stretch of sidewalk or someone else’s kitchen for an evening to sell their food and then fade back into the night.
Thrillist
You Can Win a Flight to Iceland with a Helicopter Ride Over Its Erupting Volcano
Iceland's volcanic activity makes it a unique travel destination when they're erupting, and it is happening again as Fagradalsfjall erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Volcanic activity is an attraction for locals and tourists. There is something alluring about the beauty and danger of an active volcano. Play, the new low-cost airline out of Iceland, is offering a chance to win a flight to Iceland and a sightseeing helicopter trip over the erupting volcano.
Thrillist
The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston
Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
