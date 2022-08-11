Resident Evil Hits Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart at No. 3, OMITB Surges

Resident Evil and something anxiously titled D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! both made their debuts this week on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, which again was dominated by Stranger Things .

Netflix’s Stranger Things for the week of July 11 amassed just shy of 3 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes, followed again by Prime Video’s The Terminal List , which generated 900 million minutes viewed across eight episodes.

Netflix’s yet-to-be-renewed Resident Evil hit the chart at No. 3 with 860 million minutes across eight total episodes, followed by Prime’s The Boys (830 million minutes/24 episodes) and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (714 million minutes/30 total episodes).

Nielsen notes that Resident Evil ‘s premiere week audience skewed male, with 37 percent landing in the 35-49 age group.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of July 11 were Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (which with the release of Season 2’s fourth episode leaped four spots week-to-week), Disney+s Ms. Marvel , and a Netflix trio: the aforementioned D.B. Cooper mini, Peaky Blinders and Ozark .

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were The Upshaws and The Lincoln Lawyer .

