ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil Hits Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart at No. 3, OMITB Surges

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04COsl_0hDsT7KY00

Resident Evil and something anxiously titled D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! both made their debuts this week on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, which again was dominated by Stranger Things .

Netflix’s Stranger Things for the week of July 11 amassed just shy of 3 billion minutes viewed across 34 total episodes, followed again by Prime Video’s The Terminal List , which generated 900 million minutes viewed across eight episodes.

Netflix’s yet-to-be-renewed Resident Evil hit the chart at No. 3 with 860 million minutes across eight total episodes, followed by Prime’s The Boys (830 million minutes/24 episodes) and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (714 million minutes/30 total episodes).

Nielsen notes that Resident Evil ‘s premiere week audience skewed male, with 37 percent landing in the 35-49 age group.

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of July 11 were Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (which with the release of Season 2’s fourth episode leaped four spots week-to-week), Disney+s Ms. Marvel , and a Netflix trio: the aforementioned D.B. Cooper mini, Peaky Blinders and Ozark .

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were The Upshaws and The Lincoln Lawyer .

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Might Good Witch Return? Hallmark Offers Updates on MIA Franchises

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media president/CEO Wonya Lucas and programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly know how much their viewers love and miss certain franchises. Yet when it comes to Good Witch (which ended over a year ago) and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, the execs are not ready to confirm any return timetables. Good Witch ended its run in July 2021, with a Season 7/series finale in which Cassie (played by Catherine Bell) saved the cousins’ imperiled magic, Stephanie and Adam decide to tie the knot (but Donovan and Abigail broke up) and Cassie’s brother Vincent returned to Middleton. Most...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Insecure's Yvonne Orji to Headline Netflix Bodybuilding Drama (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Coming off of her Emmy-nominated run as Insecure‘s Molly, Yvonne Orji reportedly has been tapped to lead a new drama series at Netflix. As reported by our sister site Deadline, Stronger (working title) would star Orji as a single mom who “becomes obsessed with bodybuilding” as she toes “the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.” Sheldon Turner, who was Academy Award-nominated for his Up in the Air screenplay, created and would pen the prospective series. In addition to her five-season Insecure run, Orji’s previous TV credits include episodes of Jane the Virgin and A Black Lady Sketch Show, the Hulu buddy comedy Vacation Friends, the HBO special Momma, I Made It, and an April episode of ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot. More from TVLineCamila Mendes, Maya Hawke Team Up to Do Revenge in Netflix Movie TrailerQ-Force Cancelled at NetflixThe Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer HerselfBest of TVLineTV Roles Recast: 25+ Times a Show Changed Actors Midstream (and Why)Stars Who Almost Played Other TV Roles — on Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Lost, Gilmore Girls, Friends and Other ShowsTV Stars Almost Cast in Other Roles
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Release Schedule Revealed — Including Double-Episode Premiere

Prime Video’s Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power is getting an XL premiere — and at a special time. Amazon announced on Tuesday that the epic prequel saga will premiere Stateside on Thursday, Sept. 1 with its first two episodes, launching at the exact same time around the world as detailed below: PREMIERE (TWO EPISODES)* 6 pm PDT // Thursday, September 1 9 pm EDT // Thursday, September 1 10 pm Brazil // Thursday, September 1 2 am UK // Friday, September 2 3 am CEST // Friday, September 2 5:30 am IST // Friday, September 2 10 am JST // Friday, September 2 11 am AU //...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Pennyworth Season 3 Gets October Premiere on HBO Max — and a Pretty Hilarious Title Change

Click here to read the full article. Season 3 of Pennyworth — which with its move from Epix to HBO Max has apparently been rechristened Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (#OnTheNose) — is set for an October release, the teaser trailer above reveals. No details on the precise premiere date or rollout plan for the 10 new episodes have yet been detailed. The DC origin series follows Alfred Pennyworth (played by Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who formed a security company in 1960s London and went to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Reddick
TVLine

Armie Hammer Hit With Disturbing Allegations in Trailer for Discovery+ Docuseries — Plus, Get Release Date

Click here to read the full article. Armie Hammer‘s secrets are about to come to light: The three-part documentary series House of Hammer will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, Sept. 2, TVLine has learned. Discovery+ has also released a trailer for the docuseries — warning: it contains sexually explicit and disturbing content — with Armie’s ex Courtney Vucekovich and artist Julia Morrison sharing texts and DMs they say are from Hammer that describe sexual fantasies of extreme bondage, cannibalism and tying a woman up in a public place and “making her body free use.” The women say Hammer is charming at...
MOVIES
TVLine

Big Brother Recap: Which Houseguest Was Shown the Back Door in Week 5?

Big Brother 24‘s Daniel might not know the exact name of the Leftovers alliance, but he has correctly identified all seven houseguests that are in it. And yet, that information has barely helped him as he’s tried to wrangle enough votes to stay this week — a strategy that, bafflingly, involved talking about The Leftovers directly to one of its members, Joseph. OK, then! Let’s break down the events of Thursday’s eviction episode: THE STRATEGY | Following the veto meeting, Daniel is confident — as he should be, admittedly — that he’s sussed out the seven members of the house’s main alliance, which he...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Jackass Forever to Bump Showtime's The Chi and City on a Hill This Sunday

A real Jackass is getting in the way of Showtime‘s two Sunday-night dramas. Showtime’s The Chi and City on a Hill will both be preempted this coming weekend, the cabler confirmed on Monday. In their place, the modest wintertime box office hit, Jackass Forever, will get a special airing on Sunday, Aug. 21 starting at 8/7c — thus saving The Chi from having to air a new episode opposite HBO’s House of the Dragon launch. The Chi and City on a Hill will resume their respective fifth and fourth seasons on Friday, Aug. 26 (via streaming/on-demand) and Sunday, Aug. 28 (airing on Showtime). The...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Star Shares First Look at Season 19's Surgical Rookies

The Grey’s Anatomy newbies are all decked out in scrubs and ready to get to work in a photo shared by star James Pickens Jr. on Instagram. Pictured alongside the original cast member are a quintet of first-year surgical residents who are joining the long-running ABC drama next season. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey’s family, excited for season 19,” Pickens Jr. wrote alongside the image. From left to right, there’s Niko Terho — who starred opposite Grey’s‘ Jake Borelli in the 2020 Freeform movie The Thing About Harry — as Lucas Adams, who is determined to prove...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#Video Game#Omitb Surges#The Umbrella Academy#Hulu#Disney S#Inside Line
TVLine

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

Raq & Co. just keep racking up the renewals! Starz has renewed Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, TVLine has learned. The re-up comes ahead of the spinoff’s Season 2 premiere, which will air on Sunday, Aug. 14. Production on Season 3 will begin this summer in New York. The early 1990s-set series is the second offshoot in the Power Universe — after Power Book II: Ghost — and it tells the origin story of 50 Cent’s character Kanan Stark and his foray into crime through his drug queenpin mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. Former Disney kid Mekai Curtis stars as the titular...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

When in the MCU Timeline Is She-Hulk Set? Head Writer Sheds Some Light...

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailers have vexed some Marvel fans, given the conflicting visuals of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. TVLine invited head writer Jessica Gao to shed some light on when/where the Disney+ series falls within the greater MCU timeline, ahead of its premiere this Thursday, Aug. 18. Why exactly does confusion exist about when She-Hulk takes place? Well, in some scenes from the assorted trailers, promos and featurettes that have trickled out in recent weeks, Bruce Banner is his normal self and with his arm in a sling, still nursing his injury from wielding the Infinity gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: Field of Dreams Game Slides vs. 2021, Big Brother Tops Thursday

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game — featuring a Harry Caray hologram lookalike — averaged 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (per fast nationals), down sharply from last year‘s inaugural and well-watched made-in-Iowa outing. CBS’ Big Brother eviction episode (3.7 mil/0.5) — pending adjustment due to a bit of NFL preemption — was steady week-to-week and led Thursday in both measures. Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5), Generation Gap (3 mil/0.5) and The Con (2.2 mil/0.3) were all steady. The CW premiere of Bump drew 450K and a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Black Canary Standalone Movie Still in Development at HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. Birds of Prey‘s bat-swinging girl is still planning to step up to the plate for HBO Max. In the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery abruptly pulling the plug on the nearly complete, Leslie Grace-starring Batgirl movie, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Pictures confirms for TVLine that the Black Canary standalone movie that was first announced a year ago remains in development at the streamer. Spinning off Jurnee Smollett’s Dinah Lance character from the 2019 feature Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (fka Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), news of...
MOVIES
TVLine

Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great

Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

American Horror Story: Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone Among Vets Returning for Season 11 (Report)

American Horror Story‘s much-anticipated new season is finally coming into focus… or at least its cast list is. Series veterans Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd and Patti LuPone will return for Season 11 of FX’s horror anthology, sources tell our sister site Deadline. No further details are available on the characters they’ll be playing — FX hasn’t confirmed any casting as of yet — but photographers spotted Lourd shooting scenes in New York City this week, along with Season 10 alum Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard (Pose) and Charlie Carver (Ratched, Teen Wolf). Joe Mantello, who appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood,...
MOVIES
TVLine

Matthew Fox Returns to TV in Last Light — Watch Trailer for Peacock Thriller

Fresh out of retirement, former Lost star Matthew Fox is back on TV to prevent an ecological disaster… or at least help mitigate one for which he’s partially responsible. The man formerly known as Jack Shepherd is starring in Last Light, Peacock’s forthcoming adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s apocalyptic novel of the same name. All five episodes of the limited series drop Thursday, Sept. 8. Fox stars as petro-chemist Andy Yeats, who “knows how dependent the world is on oil,” according to the Peacock’s official description. “While on a business trip to the Middle East, he realizes that something is wrong with the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

House of the Dragon Will Have 17 (!) Dragons — Here's How to Tell the Game of Thrones Prequel's Scaly Beasts Apart

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan who could never quite tell your Rhegal from your Viserion from your Drogon, rest easy: One of the creative minds behind the House of the Dragon spinoff says this show’s dragons will be easy to tell apart. Which is good, because there are 17 of them. Each of House Targaryen’s flying beasts have to have their own aesthetic, series co-creator/co-showrunner Ryan Condal tells TVLine, because “otherwise, you won’t be able to differentiate between them. So not only are they bright and colorful the way George [R.R. Martin] described them in the book, he actually...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release

If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?

Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Nexstar's Plan for The CW Includes Targeting Older Viewers, Adding Low-Cost Unscripted Programming

The CW likely won’t be a hub for broadcast-TV’s teen dramas anymore, following its newly announced acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. During a conference call on Monday, Nexstar president and chief operating officer Tom Carter shared the company’s strategy for making The CW profitable in the years to come, which will include content that appeals to an older audience than The CW has previously targeted. “As many of you are aware, The CW is currently the lowest-rated broadcast network, which we believe largely reflects the fact that its programming is targeted for an 18-to-34 audience demographic, while the average age of the CW...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy