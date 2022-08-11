Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 Cypher
Cam'ron got his start as a rapper early. The "Hey Ma" rapper became known among Harlem at a young age for being able to deliver ruthless bars seemingly on command. Now, Killer Cam has given fans a glimpse of those early days in a new Instagram post on Saturday. In...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid Future $250,000 For "Pressurelicious" Feature
Ahead of her studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Pressurelicious" featuring Future. The three-minute record wasted no time climbing the charts, and now Megan is letting everyone know how the collaboration came to be. During a sit-down interview with the L.A. Leakers, the H-Town hottie stated that she had...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Reveals Baby Keem Produced His Next Single
Offset says that he's releasing a new single produced by Baby Keem that's titled "54321." The Migos rapper broke the news on Twitter, Monday, while also announcing that the song is scheduled to drop on Friday, August 19. "@babykeem produced 54321," he tweeted. Offset also shared a snippet of the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Breaks The Beatles Record On Billboard Hot 100 With "Staying Alive"
Drake just broke another record on the Billboard Hot 100 this week following the release of his new collaboration with Lil Baby for DJ Khaled's upcoming album, GOD DID. "Staying Alive" soared to the top 5 on the Hot 100 this week, which is no surprise for two powerhouse artists. However, "Staying Alive" also marks Drake's 30th top 5 entry on the chart.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah Carey's Atlanta Home Invaded & Burglarized
It's never been uncommon for celebrities to gloat about their luxurious vacations on social media, but it has been known to make them a target. Unfortunately, this was the case for legendary singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey. While she was enjoying life with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, her home was being invaded.
hotnewhiphop.com
Queen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"
Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pardison Fontaine Show Love To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Her New Album
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have been very vocal about their relationship-- which has existed for over a year now. Together, they've posted some of their most loving moments and defended one another against hecklers. Now, Pardi is back, letting the world know that his love for Megan hasn't faded at all.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Says He Has The Best Rap Album Out, Thanks Fans For Support
On Friday, August 12, The Game dropped his star-studded album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Equipped with 31 songs, the project featured an abundance of artists like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, NBA Youngboy, Kanye West, and others. Since its release, fans have expressed their fondness of the tape, and The Game made it his business to publicly thank them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Blackpink, & Måneskin To Perform At 2022 MTV VMAs
Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin have been added to the list of artists who will be performing live during the MTV Video Music Awards, later this month. Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco were already announced for the ceremony. Lizzo is scheduled to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauren London Delivers Moving Speech At Nipsey Hussle's Walk Of Fame Ceremony
It was another monumental day for Los Angeles as Nipsey Hussle mania took over in Hollywood. We previously reported that the late rapper would receive a star on the Walk of Fame, and it arrived on Hussle's 37th birthday. As his fans fondly remember his legacy and impact, several of Nipsey's loved ones gathered for the unveiling ceremony. According to ABC News 7, Nipsey's grandmother, sister, and fiancée Lauren London were there for his posthumous moment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Seemingly Responds To NBA Youngboy's Diss
Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
MF DOOM Makes A Posthumous Appearance With Jay Electronica On Sonnyjim & The Purist’s “Barz Simpson”
Since 2018, London-based producer The Purist has been working with Birmingham, U.K. rapper Sonnyjim on White Girl Wasted, an upcoming collaborative effort between the two that’s said to feature appearances from DJ Premiere, Madlib, Lee Scott, and Milkavelli. While we haven’t received an official release date just yet, on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stream Nipsey Hussle’s “Love” To Commemorate What Would’ve Been His 37th Birthday
Today (August 15), would’ve been Nipsey Hussle’s 37th birthday, and though the rapper is no longer with us, his friends, fans, and family continue to carry his legacy on. Before his untimely death, Nipsey delivered projects like Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 1 & 2, Mailbox Money, and No Pressure, but today, we’ve selected a song from one of his earlier works – The Marathon – to spotlight in honour of what was meant to be a special day for the late father of two.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gunna Says He’ll “Be Home Soon” In New IG Post As “DS4EVER” Goes Platinum
Although he’s spent the last few months locked away from the world in Fulton County Jail, YSL artist Gunna continues to maintain a positive attitude – especially amid news that his most recent album, DS4EVER has officially gone platinum. As HipHopDX reports, the 29-year-old’s team shared a post...
hotnewhiphop.com
Solange Composes Music For New York City Ballet
While her sister has been busy dropping Renaissance, Solange has been working on some new music as well. According to Pitchfork, the artist is taking her talents to Lincoln Center. She's composed music for the New York City Ballet which is set to be premiere on Wednesday, September 28. Solange's...
