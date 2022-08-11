Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
news3lv.com
First look at UNLV's new medical school building
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's $125 million of cutting-edge medical education that could put Las Vegas on the medical map. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is almost finished. “You know, it's really spectacular. I look at that and I see the future of health care in...
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Mentor Mondays on News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Today we're launching a new monthly segment called Mentor Monday. Joining us was the exclusive sponsor for the segment Kris Hemlick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Michael and Randy.
news3lv.com
Local wins $100k jackpot at Aliante Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas local went home with a $100,000 jackpot from Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Thursday. The Boyd Rewards member Drew, played IGT's Five Play Game at a $5 denomination. After placing a bet of $125, Drew had a royal flush and won the jackpot.
news3lv.com
City, Life is Beautiful unveil new mural
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Las Vegas and Life is Beautiful partnered with local artists to unveil a new mural on Monday morning. The mural is at Douglas A. Selby Park and Trailhead near Washington and Lamb. The community-based mural project features designs submitted by eight local...
news3lv.com
Clark County to accept short-term rental applications starting Sept. 13
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County will soon begin accepting applications to operate short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas. A county spokesperson says applications will be accepted starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, through March 13. Application forms can be found and submitted online on the Clark County website. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
news3lv.com
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
news3lv.com
Mayor Goodman, Councilman Creer, and Tracy Byrd announce coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mayor Goodman, councilman Cedric Creer, and Coordinator Tracy Byrd celebrate the coming of the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The September Slam, Saturday, September 24th is a prelude to the national Gus Macker Tournament: basketball, boxing, MMA, and social media celebs will be there! Tickets $10 adults & $5 kids - proceeds go to non-profit organizations! Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Saturday & Sunday, October 15th - 16th. Team of 4 entry fee is $180. Go to Macker.com to register!
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
news3lv.com
Derek Hough makes surprise appearance at Nevada Ballet Theatre class in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre got a big surprise on Saturday. Las Vegas Strip headliner and television star Derek Hough made an unannounced appearance for a ballet class taught by Don Bellemy. Hough danced with the students and took some time to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Up to The Challenge: Dana Wagner's day at the chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you think Dana Wagner can perform a wedding?. He was Up to the Challenge. The beautiful people at Love Story wedding chapel at Las Vegas Boulevard and Garces in downtown Las Vegas. Arnold, Elvis, and Juli wanted to find out. So they challenged him...
news3lv.com
Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash near Charleston, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision in the central Las Vegas valley Monday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:43 p.m. on MLK Boulevard close to Ellis Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Celebrate National Burger Day at Toca Madera
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Burger Day is fast approaching on Thursday, August 25, and Toca Madera has the newest dish to try on this fan-favorite holiday. The newly-opened Toca Madera redefines traditional Mexican cuisine with a modern twist. Toca Madera's Truffle Burger is prepared with wagyu beef, braised...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
news3lv.com
Neighbor warns after suspecting coyotes for missing pets
Las Vegas — Ann Lippert is in her East Las Vegas backyard explaining what it was like to play back her home surveillance video and see her cat Betty, who she’d been searching for being attacked by a coyote last week. “The coyote was walking on that wall...
news3lv.com
Keith Sweat performing at Virgin Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Keith Sweat is returning to Las Vegas for one-night-only at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for fans to enjoy his iconic R&B hits. The show is on Friday, November 18, and tickets will go on sale on Friday August 19, 2022 at 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
Snoop Dogg helps Martha Stewart celebrate opening of new Las Vegas Strip restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip opened with style and stars on Friday. The Bedford by Martha Stewart held its official grand opening at Paris Las Vegas. Stewart herself was on hand to host the festivities, and she was joined by her friends,...
Comments / 0